Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar slammed the BJP for failing farmers and announced the launch of 'Praja Seve'. The new programme aims to bring the government to the people's doorsteps, with ministers and MLAs dedicated to hearing public grievances.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday criticised the BJP government for not giving even a single programme that improves the lives of farmers. "Today BJP leaders are taking out a padayatra. Let them take out four more padayatras. But first, let the BJP introspect on its tenure," he said.

'Praja Seve' to bring govt to people's doorstep

The CM also added that he would visit the holy Kudalasangama and offer puja at the Sangama. He further announced that on Saturday, he would launch 'Praja Seve' in a manner that would be a model for the country. "Praja Seve will be launched tomorrow, and I will listen to people's problems throughout the day tomorrow," D.K. Shivakumar said.

He further added that the Praja Seve programme is being implemented with the aim of connecting the government to the people so that they do not have to wander to government offices. He also said that a system is in the works which will let people convey their grievances to the government.

New system to address public grievances

"A new working system is being formulated where the government itself goes to the doorsteps of the people to listen to their problems. A system will be introduced where all ministers and MLAs should listen to people's problems in their respective constituencies on two Saturdays in a month," he said. (ANI)