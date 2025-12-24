Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed rumours of a leadership change, stating he is happy to continue in his role. He clarified his Delhi visit was for administrative work and asserted that any decision on leadership rests with the Congress party.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed speculation about a leadership change in the state, asserting that there is no chief ministerial row and that he is content to continue as Deputy CM. Addressing the media at Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi, Shivakumar said rumours about internal differences or meetings with the Congress high command exist only in the media.

"I am not meeting anyone in the AICC high command. I am happy to continue as the Deputy Chief Minister. I love to be a party worker," he said, shutting down questions on a possible leadership change or a rotational chief ministership in Karnataka.

Responding to repeated media queries, Shivakumar emphasised that no names should be speculated and that any decision regarding leadership rests entirely with the Congress party. "Any day, the Congress party can take a decision. Whatever the leadership decides will be accepted," he said.

On Party Leadership and Other Issues

On questions related to Priyanka Gandhi's role or speculation about her as a prime ministerial candidate, Shivakumar said, "I am not aware of these issues. My leader is the AICC president, and my leader of opposition is Rahul Gandhi." He also declined to comment on issues such as air pollution, stating that he did not wish to make remarks outside his brief.

Delhi Visit Purely Administrative

On questions about a possible cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, he advised reporters to speak to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Deputy CM reiterated that his visit to Delhi was purely administrative and not political.

A day earlier, Shivakumar had clarified that he was in the national capital to meet Union Ministers regarding state-related issues, including irrigation and urban development. "I have not come here for politics. I don't want to comment on other political issues which are not on the cards now," he said.

The renewed speculation comes as the Karnataka government recently crossed the halfway mark of its term, reviving rumours of a "two-and-a-half-year" power-sharing arrangement. However, Shivakumar categorically rejected any such discussions. (ANI)