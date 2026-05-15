Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slammed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging it aims to cut votes of SCs, backward communities, and minorities. He stated the Congress government is educating leaders to safeguard voter rights.

Shivakumar Alleges Voter Suppression

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday criticised the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that it was aimed at cutting the votes of Scheduled Castes, backward communities and minorities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the issue, Shivakumar said the Congress government was aware of the developments and had begun educating party leaders across political lines about safeguarding voter rights. "We know that we have got all information. We are educating all the party leaders across party lines. I don't mind BJP leaders also joining in. Let everyone safeguard the votes," Shivakumar told reporters.

Alleging that vulnerable sections were being targeted through the exercise, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "It is the aim to see that the scheduled caste, the backward caste and the minority votes is being cut. But we will see that it is being protected."

ECI's Special Intensive Revision Exercise

Shivakumar further said that a large percentage of voter mapping work had already been completed in Karnataka, adding that efforts were underway to ensure that all eligible voters remained protected in the electoral process. This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner.

According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.

The poll body said that over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will carry out house-to-house verification work, supported by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the enumeration phase.

The ECI emphasised that the exercise is participatory and involves all stakeholders, including electors, political parties and election officials. It also urged political parties to appoint BLAs for each polling booth to ensure full participation and transparency in the process.

The Commission further said that in the earlier two phases of SIR, covering 13 States and UTs, over 59 crore electors were covered with the participation of more than 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs.

SIR Schedule for Karnataka and Other States

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule has been outlined for multiple States and Union Territories with clearly defined timelines for each stage of the electoral roll process. For the states of Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Jharkhand and the Union Territory of Delhi, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. Preparation, training and printing will be held from June 20, 2026, to June 29, 2026, followed by BLO visits from June 30, 2026, to July 29, 2026. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 29, 2026. The draft roll will be published on August 5, 2026, with claims and objections from August 5, 2026, to September 4, 2026. The notice phase and disposal will conclude on October 3, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026. (ANI)