DMRC, with government ministries and IOCL, has launched a hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in Delhi's Central Vista. The service uses two 35-seater buses for eco-friendly last-mile connectivity during peak office hours.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, launched an integrated hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in Delhi's Central Vista area on Friday.

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Bus Features and Operating Schedule

Under this initiative, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is providing two state-of-the-art hydrogen-fueled buses to DMRC, having a seating capacity of 35 passengers, equipped with GPS-based tracking and CCTV systems for real-time monitoring, safety, punctuality, and route adherence.

The shuttle service will operate on all working days, excluding gazetted holidays, during peak office hours.

According to Amit Kumar Jain, the Director (Operations & Services) of DMRC, the shuttle service will operate from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm in the morning and 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm in the evening.

An Environmentally Friendly Initiative

Amit Kumar Jain told ANI that the DMRC has planned two loops of shuttle services in Central Vista as an environmentally friendly last-mile connectivity option.

The DMRC director said, "This will connect all offices and metro stations in Central Vista. This will ply from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm. Metro is considered the most sustainable, environmentally friendly mode. But the metro cannot reach everywhere. So, last-mile options are very important. We have fossil fuel-based options available for last-mile options. I am delighted, and I would like to thank IOCL for providing these H2O buses. Besides being energy efficient, they are environmentally friendly."

Route and Future Plans

"As of now, these will connect DMRC stations in Central Vista - Seva Teerth and Central Secretariat, as well as the offices here. There is another plan by the Government - providing shuttle buses which will connect government colonies to the nearest metro stations," he added. (ANI)