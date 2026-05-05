A Delhi court acquitted DJ Deepak Bisht, the sole accused in the 2018 murder of a man during a restaurant brawl. The fight allegedly broke out over a song request. The court cited a lack of cogent evidence and flaws in the police investigation.

Tis Hazari court has acquitted a sole accsued of murder in a restaurant brawl that broke out in May 2018. This incident took place in the restaurant Raftar during a Birthday party. An FIR was lodged at the Punjabi Bagh Police Station. It was alleged that the brawl broke out after the complainant, Tejinder Singh, demanded a change of song being played by Disc Jockey (DJ) Deepak Bisht. He refused to change the song. It was alleged that the boys who were having a party were beaten by the restaurant staff. It was also alleged that Deepak Bisht alias DJ stabbed one Vijay Deep to death during the incident of May 6, 2018.

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Court's Findings and Acquittal

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Saumya Chauhan acquitted Deepak Bisht, finding no cogent evidence against the Accused Deepak Bisht. The court acquitted the accused of offences punishable under Section 302 IPC and Section 25 (1B) (b) and 27 Arms Act, after finding a lacuna in the police investigation. The court framed charges on October 3, 2018.

Advocate Deepak Sharma alongwith Ravish Dedha and Ankit Tyagi, appeared for Accused Deepak Bisht. Counsel for the accused argued that there were several lapses in the police investigation.

Details of the Incident

It was alleged in the complaint that Ishu Sondh had organised his birthday party on May 6, 2018, in Raftar Restaurant, 3rd Floor, Club Road, Punjabi Road. At about 11:45 pm, when Tejinder Singh went to the DJ consol at 4th floor to get the song changed, the DJ refused to change the song, and a quarrel took place between the complainant, his friends and DJ and the staff members of the restaurant.

During the quarrel, DJ, namely Deepak Bisht (name came to know during the quarrel), went inside the kitchen and brought out silver colour knife and stabbed Vijaydeep in his stomach.

Investigation and Prosecution Arguments

After completion of the investigation, the Investigating Officer came to the conclusion that the accused Deepak Bisht alias DJ had murdered Vijaydeep and the chargesheet was filed under Section 302.IPC and 25/27 Arms Act against the accused were prepared and filed in the Court.

During arguments on the charge, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) had submitted that the offence under Section 302 IPC is made out for the reason that the accused is seen stabbing the deceased in the CCTV footage and also because eye witness Tejinder Singh has stated in his statement about the stabbing of the deceased by the accused. APP had further submitted that even offences under Section 25/27 of the Arms Act are also made out as the accused knowingly picked the knife from the kitchen and came into possession of the same and thereafter used it for the purpose of stabbing the deceased. (ANI)