Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari visited Sikar to inspect development projects under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. She emphasized community involvement to transform local spiritual sites into world-class, sustainable tourist destinations.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari visited Sikar on Sunday to review the ongoing development projects under the Central Government's Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. Her visit underscored the state's commitment to transforming local spiritual and cultural landmarks into world-class tourist destinations.

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The Deputy CM began her visit by offering prayers at a local temple, seeking blessings before transitioning into an official inspection of the infrastructure projects funded by the Union Government. During her tour, Diya Kumari emphasised that the success of the Swadesh Darshan scheme relies heavily on the synergy between government planning and local needs. She spent significant time interacting with residents and community leaders to gauge the impact of the current work.

"We had darshan in the temple. After that, we also inspected what work is being done with the funds we received from the central government under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. It is also necessary to know the opinion of all public representatives and local people. I am also seeking their opinion," the Deputy CM stated.

Focus on Sustainable and Community-Centric Development

The inspection focused on several pillars of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative, which aims for "vibrant, sustainable, and responsible" tourism destinations. Evaluating the durability and aesthetic integration of new facilities within the temple precincts. Ensuring that the funds are effectively used for pilgrims' convenience, including better walkways, lighting, and sanitation. Actively soliciting suggestions from "public representatives" to ensure the projects align with the long-term interests of the Sikar community.

The Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme represents a shift toward a more holistic approach to tourism, moving beyond just infrastructure to focus on the overall visitor experience. By involving local stakeholders, the Rajasthan government aims to ensure that the development not only attracts tourists but also boosts the local economy and preserves the spiritual sanctity of the region.

The Deputy CM's hands-on approach in Sikar signals a rigorous monitoring process for central funds, ensuring transparency and community-centric progress in the state's burgeoning tourism sector.