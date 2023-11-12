Diwali 2023: PM Modi meets troops deployed in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to state that he had reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with brave security forces.

Like every year, this year too Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers on the border. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to state that he had reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with brave security forces.

Sources said soldiers have made preparations to feed special sweets to PM Modi.

PM Modi's Annual Diwali Ritual

Every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates time to visit and boost the morale of the armed forces.

Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has consistently chosen to observe Diwali with the soldiers. His Diwali celebrations include Siachen Glacier in 2014, Amritsar, Punjab in 2015, and Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh in 2016. In 2017, the Prime Minister marked Diwali with army personnel in Gurez, Kashmir, followed by Kedarnath in Uttarakhand in 2018 and Rajouri in the Jammu division in 2019.

In 2020, PM Modi celebrated Diwali in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The following year, he joined forces in Nowshera, Rajouri district, and in 2022, he partook in the festivities with troops deployed in Kargil. The consistent tradition underscores the Prime Minister's commitment to expressing gratitude and solidarity with the armed forces during the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Lepcha is Strategically Located

The strategic location of Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh, bordering Tibet, becomes crucial in the face of potential threats from China.

Lepcha, situated near the China border, is host to troops from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army. Himachal Pradesh shares a 260-km porous border with China, with 140 km in the tribal Kinnaur district and 80 km in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti districts. Safeguarding this border are five ITBP battalions deployed across 20 posts.

Earlier today, in his Diwali message, Prime Minister Modi extended wishes for "wonderful health" to the people of the country. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity, and wonderful health to everyone’s lives," he expressed.

It's worth noting that Diwali, celebrated on Amavasya (the new moon), on the 15th day of the month of Kartik each year, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.