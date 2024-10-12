Digvijaya Singh's nephew misbehaves with MP Police, blows puff on woman cop's face while smoking (WATCH)

A video is going viral on social media, where Aditya Vikram Singh, the nephew of ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is seen allegedly misbehaving with police in Raghogarh in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh.

A video is going viral on social media, where Aditya Vikram Singh, the nephew of ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is seen allegedly misbehaving with police in Raghogarh in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh. The case relates to an incident during a street play on women's safety - under the 'main hoon Abhimanyu' awareness that was organised by the cops at a city college.

The viral clip shows Aditya Vikram Singh moving out of his car and asking students doing "nukkad natak" play on a road to leave the place immediately. Following this, a woman cop asked Aditya Vikram Singh to let the children continue. However, in the video, Singh is seen smoking a cigarette and blowing the puff on the cop's face. In the video, Singh is also heard saying, "kanoon tujhe jyada pata hai ya mujhe?"

In the video he can also be heard threatening the officers, stating, "You are above the Supreme Court?" and driver can be heard saying, "Entire Raghogarh belongs to them."

It is also reported that Aditya Vikram Singh was disappointed when the traffic got delayed due to the students' play.

Following this, an FIR was registered against him for obstructing government work and misbehaving with authorities.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also shared the video, taking a dig at Digvijaya Singh that he had also done similar things in the past.

"Relative of Digvijaya Singh Aditya Vikram Singh, misbehaved with the cops when they were carrying out a social campaign in Raghogarh. This is not surprising as Digvijaya Singh has done this as well. He held collar of cops and forces too. He has doubted surgical strike too," Poonawalla wrote on X.

