Digvijay Singh accused RSS and VHP of distorting Sanatan Dharma and dividing India. He alleged VHP funds are diverted to BJP. MP Minister Vishwas Sarang hit back, calling for legal action against Singh for insulting Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), accusing them of distorting Sanatan Dharma and dividing the country along religious lines through "Hindutva." He alleged that the offerings received through the VHP directly go into the election funds of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video posted on X, he claimed that the national discourse has been hijacked by continuous rhetoric around Hindutva, causing a rift between Hindus and other religions. "The discourse in this country has shifted to constantly harping on Hinduism, driven by the RSS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad promoting 'Hindutva', a term coined by Savarkar. Because of this, rifts have been created across the country, between Hindus and Muslims, between Hindus and Sikhs, and between Hindus and Christians. India belongs to everyone. Unity in diversity is our strength," he said.

'Sanatan Dharma Distorted'

Singh added that the word "Hindu" does not appear in any religious scriptures today, accusing the VHP of distorting the "Sanatan Dharma." "Today, no one speaks of the Hindu religion; people speak of Sanatan Dharma. The word Hindu does not appear anywhere in our scriptures; be it the Vedas, Upanishads, or Puranas. This is the Sanatan Dharma that the VHP and the RSS are distorting," he said.

Alleges Financial Fraud Over Temple Funds

He further levelled serious financial allegations against temple authorities and right-wing organisations over funds collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Labelling Champat Rai as an "RSS agent", he said, "They collected donations for the Ram Shilas and embezzled the funds. They then committed fraud during the construction of the Ram Mandir. Champat Rai is an RSS activist with no real connection to religion or Sanatan traditions. He is purely an RSS agent."

He added, "The offerings received through the Vishwa Hindu Parishad are being diverted entirely into the BJP's election funds. The money is going into the construction of massive buildings for the BJP and the RSS."

MP Minister Demands Legal Action

Responding to Digvijay Singh's allegations, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang tore into the Congress leader, calling for strict legal action against him for repeatedly insulting Hindus, saints, and Sanatan Dharma. "Digvijaya Singh has always been insulting Sanatan, Hindus, Hindu devotees, sadhus, and saints. To bake his political bread, he always promotes the politics of appeasement. These are the same Congress and Congress leaders who opposed the Ram Temple, hatched a conspiracy to demolish the Ram Setu. I am surprised that he makes such nonsensical statements and engages in such baseless rhetoric without any facts. This is objectionable and regrettable. I believe legal action should also be taken regarding his factless statements. Legal action should be taken against Digvijaya Singh," he said. (ANI)