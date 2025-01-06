Digital Mahakumbh: UP Police launches digital attendance, fulfilling Yogi Govt's vision

Uttar Pradesh Police have implemented a digital attendance system for the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. This biometric system streamlines attendance recording for the 50,000 deployed personnel during training and the event itself.

Uttar Pradesh Police has taken a significant step towards realizing the Yogi government's vision of a digital Mahakumbh by implementing a fully digital attendance system for its personnel.

Shifting from traditional paper-based records, the attendance of police personnel deployed for the grand event in Prayagraj is now being recorded digitally, saving time and facilitating maintenance of records.

All police personnel assigned duty for the Mahakumbh-2025 are being trained for their roles at the event. Their attendance during the ongoing training sessions is recorded biometrically, saving significant time and simplifying record management.

Around 50,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of an estimated 40 crore devotees participating in the Mahakumbh-2025. SSP Kumbh Mela, Rajesh Dwivedi, emphasized the importance of ongoing training, which covers soft skills, disaster management, and geographical awareness of the event site.

He noted that biometric attendance not only saves time but also enhances record accuracy. "Earlier, it was difficult to maintain a traditional register for attendance, but digital attendance has freed us from these hassles," he remarked.

The first and second phases of training, involving over 10,000 police personnel, have already been completed, while the third phase is currently underway. Personnel from nearly all districts of Uttar Pradesh have arrived for duty in the Mahakumbh.

Their complete details have been securely stored in the biometric system, ensuring proper monitoring and management of the workforce during the event.

