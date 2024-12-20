Did Rahul Gandhi really wear expensive shoes worth Rs 3 lakh? VIRAL photo takes internet by storm; SEE pic

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was seen protesting with the Constitution in hand, wearing reportedly expensive shoes worth Rs 3 lakh. The image has gone viral on social media.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP for quite some time now, alleging attack on the Constitution. During the Parliament winter session, he was seen protesting with a copy of the Constitution in his hand. A photo of his has gone viral on social media. But the reason?

A photo of Rahul Gandhi has taken the internet by storm as it is being reported that the shoes worn by the Leader of the Opposition are not worth a few thousand, but a whopping Rs 3 lakh.

Rahul Gandhi wears shoes worth 3 lakh rupees.#GoondaRahulGandhi Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/lpgdhNAuTk — Mahant Adityanath 2.0🦁 (@MahantYogiG) December 19, 2024

There’s a lot of buzz on social media about the price of Rahul Gandhi's shoes. Gaurish Bansal posted on X, “Find out the cost of Rahul Gandhi’s shoes. He spends all day criticizing Adani and Ambani and calling Modi a friend of capitalists, but are such expensive shoes funded by Soros’s money?”

