Did Rahul Gandhi really wear expensive shoes worth Rs 3 lakh? VIRAL photo takes internet by storm; SEE pic

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was seen protesting with the Constitution in hand, wearing reportedly expensive shoes worth Rs 3 lakh. The image has gone viral on social media.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP for quite some time now, alleging attack on the Constitution. During the Parliament winter session, he was seen protesting with a copy of the Constitution in his hand. A photo of his has gone viral on social media. But the reason?

A photo of Rahul Gandhi has taken the internet by storm as it is being reported that the shoes worn by the Leader of the Opposition are not worth a few thousand, but a whopping Rs 3 lakh.

There’s a lot of buzz on social media about the price of Rahul Gandhi's shoes. Gaurish Bansal posted on X, “Find out the cost of Rahul Gandhi’s shoes. He spends all day criticizing Adani and Ambani and calling Modi a friend of capitalists, but are such expensive shoes funded by Soros’s money?”

