Shastri Vows 'Intellectual Journey' for Hindu Nation

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri concluded his Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra 2025 on Sunday. The 10-day padayatra covered Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh from November 7 to 16.

"Today is the last day of the padayatra. From today, we will all begin a continuous intellectual journey, working towards social harmony in India... The people of Braj will pledge to make it meat and alcohol-free... The journey will continue in our hearts, and there will be no rest until India becomes a Hindu nation..." Acharya Shastri told ANI.

Urges Youth to Shun Alcohol, Work for Hindutva

He further urged the youth not to indulge in alcohol and to actively work for the cause of Hindutva, ensuring that Hindu culture is passed on to future generations and that the flag of Sanatan Dharma continues to fly.

"I request youth to not indulge in alcohol consumption as alcohol is making the nation weak, so stay away from alcohol....perform tasks for the cause of Hindutva, so that Hindu culture is passed securely to future generation....so that the flag of Sanatan Dharma continues to fly," he further said.

"Religious fanatics take out Yatras and talk about unrest in the country. We tell Hindus that if you remain united, our Guruji's principle will be proven: that we will not spare you if you provoke us," added Shastri.

MP CM, Spiritual Leader Participate in Padayatra

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also participated in the 'Sanatan Hindu Unity Padayatra' and received prasad at the Samarasata Bhoj.

आज योगेश्वर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की पावन भूमि वृंदावन पहुंचकर 'बागेश्वर धाम' के पीठाधीश्वर, पूज्य पंडित धीरेन्द्र कृष्ण शास्त्री जी द्वारा आयोजित 'सनातन हिंदू एकता पदयात्रा' में सम्मिलित हुआ। इस अवसर पर समरसता भोज का प्रसाद भी ग्रहण किया। दिल्ली से चलकर वृंदावन पहुंची यह यात्रा… pic.twitter.com/gcfhzmb09o — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 16, 2025

In a post on X, he wished success for the 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra' and emphasised that fostering social harmony is of utmost importance.

"Even Lord Gopal Krishna will smile... Heartfelt best wishes for the success of the 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra' of the Peethadheeshwar of 'Bageshwar Dham', the revered Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Ji...The sentiment of social harmony is very essential," said Yadav.

Future Yatra Planned for Jammu and Kashmir

Additionally, spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya joined Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in the Hindu Ekta Padyatra.

During the Padyatra, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya announced that they will soon organise a yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It felt very nice to be here. We will soon organise a yatra in Kashmir..." Rambhadracharya told ANI.

