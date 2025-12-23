Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged the inclusion of 108 Odisha SEBCs in the Central OBC list for reservation benefits. He also met Om Birla to discuss strengthening IIIT Kota and introducing new courses like AI and Green Energy.

Pradhan Seeks Central OBC Status for 108 Odisha Communities

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday, wrote a letter to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar to include 108 Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) of Odisha in the Central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, raising the concern that these communities are not getting reservation benefits in Central government jobs and education.

"This discrepancy has resulted in ambiguities and interpretational challenges for the members of these communities, particularly when they migrate across states or seek access to central government services, educational institutions or employment opportunities," the letter stated.

Furthermore, Pradhan underscored the drawbacks of excluding Odisha's substantial SEBC population, including unequal access to national-level reservation benefits and welfare schemes. Emphasising the importance of inclusion of these communities in the Central OBC list, Pradhan said, "It is necessary to ensure parity between the State and Central frameworks, while also advancing the cause of social justice and inclusive development," adding a detailed list of 108 SEBC communities proposed for inclusion. He also asked for Virendra Kumar's personal intervention into the matter to promote educational and economic advancement among historically disadvantaged groups.

Kota-Bundi Education Development Discussed

Last week, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House to discuss the overall development of education in the Kota-Bundi region. The discussions focused on several issues related to higher and school education.

Plans for IIIT Kota Expansion

The meeting primarily focused on strengthening IIIT Kota as a world-class institution and improving educational quality in the Kota-Bundi region. Om Birla said that Kota is a major educational hub in the country, with strong road and rail connectivity, and that air connectivity will be expanded in the coming years. He had suggested that IIIT Kota be developed in line with the country's IITs.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that over the next 10 years, the student intake at IIIT Kota is planned to increase to 25,000.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister further said that IIIT Kota will introduce futuristic courses in Artificial Intelligence, Green Energy, AI Centres, Pump Storage, and Atomic Studies to meet global job market demands. Given the Chambal River region's natural resources and the presence of the Rawatbhata nuclear power plant, the area is highly suitable for technical and energy-focused education.

A special committee, directed by the Union Education Minister, has been tasked with submitting its report within one month to advance these initiatives. (ANI)