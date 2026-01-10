Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis vows to redevelop Dharavi, promising a 350 sq. ft. house to every eligible resident. The Adani Group-led project has begun construction, marking a major milestone after over four decades of planning.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced plans to redevelop Dharavi, promising every eligible resident a 350 sq. ft. house. Speaking on the Dharavi redevelopment, Fadnavis said, "We will redevelop Dharavi. Every person will have their own house. All eligible people will receive a 350 sq. ft. house in Dharavi. We will request PM Narendra Modi to come for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the redevelopment project."

Project Moves to Construction Phase

Meanwhile, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, being undertaken by the Adani Group, reached a major milestone in 2025 as the long-pending plan moved from conceptualisation to physical construction. According to a press release, construction work began on 6.5 acres of railway land, marking the first on-ground progress of the project in over four decades.

The development followed the Maharashtra government's allocation of multiple land parcels across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to rehabilitate residents who are ineligible for on-site accommodation.

The project is being implemented through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under a public-private partnership model between the state government and a private partner. Under this framework, the state government retains ownership of the land, while the SPV pays a development rights premium to execute the redevelopment. The release stated that the structure was designed to create an executable pathway for a project that had long been considered too complex to initiate.

Technical Innovations and Planning

A key technical milestone achieved in 2025 was the near-completion of a four-stage scientific survey of Dharavi. To manage the data, the project introduced Dharavi's first digital twin, a computer-based model intended for faster dispute resolution, transparent decision-making, and future-ready governance.

The digital system is being supported by a new masterplan submitted to the state government in 2025. The plan aims to integrate Dharavi's existing live-work ecosystem and industrial character into a modern urban layout with upgraded infrastructure and logistics.

Dharavi Social Mission

In addition to construction and planning efforts, the project also launched the Dharavi Social Mission to provide immediate assistance to residents. According to the release, the initiative has benefited approximately 7,000 people through various welfare programmes. (ANI)