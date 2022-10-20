Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3, India's third mission to moon, all set to launch in June next year: ISRO chairman

    Somnath said the preparations for the Gaganyaan mission were progressing at a "slow and steady pace". "This is the right way to put it. It is a very complex mission. We cannot boast about it. It requires very critical steps to be crossed," he said.

    Chandrayaan-3, India's third mission to moon, all set to launch in June next year: ISRO chairman AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 8:56 PM IST

    ISRO in planning to launch Chandrayaan-3, its third mission to the moon, in June next year with a more robust lunar rover onboard which is crucial for future inter-planetary explorations.

    The space agency has also lined up the first test flight of the 'abort mission' for Gaganyaan, the country's first human spaceflight, early next year.

    "Chandrayaan-3 (C-3) launch will be in June next year onboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3)," said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somnath while interacting with media personnel on the sidelines of an event.

    Also read: ISRO's LVM3 to make commercial debut with launch of 36 OneWeb Satellites on October 23

    He said ISRO plans to fly Indian astronauts into orbit by the end of 2024 after carrying out successful abort missions and uncrewed test flights.

    India's maiden attempt to land a rover on the moon ended in failure after the Vikram lander onboard the Chandrayaan-2 mission crashed on the surface of the moon in September 2019. "C-3 is ready now. It is not a replica of C-2. The rover is there. The engineering is significantly different. We have made it more robust so that it does not have problems like last time," Somnath said.

    Also read: ISRO's Mangalyaan runs out of fuel after 8 years of long innings

    "There are many changes. The impact legs are stronger. It will have better instrumentation. In case something fails, something else will take over," the ISRO chairman said.

    He said the rover will also have different methods to calculate the height to be travelled, identify hazard-free locations and have better software. On the human spaceflight Gaganyaan, Somnath said ISRO would carry out six test flights before actually flying humans into orbit.

    Somnath said the preparations for the Gaganyaan mission were progressing at a "slow and steady pace". "This is the right way to put it. It is a very complex mission. We cannot boast about it. It requires very critical steps to be crossed," he said.

    The first un-crewed flight of Gaganyaan will be after two abort missions to demonstrate that the space agency has the capabilities to rescue the crew in case of any eventuality.

    Also read: NASA to re-attempt launch of Artemis-1 moon rocket today: When and where to watch live

    The first abort mission is likely to be carried out in trans-sonic conditions when the spacecraft is travelling at the speed of sound after reaching an altitude of 10-15 kms, Somnath said.

    The second would entail demonstrating crew rescue capabilities when the spacecraft is travelling at twice the speed of sound and in "not so good" aerodynamic conditions. As part of the abort mission, the space scientists will have to sail the crew from the launch vehicle using a saving system, land the capsule carrying the crew in water and collect it.

    "We will repeat the abort missions two more times followed by another unmanned mission," he said, adding that the human space flight will happen if these six test flights are successful.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 8:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DefExpo 2022 Made-in-India 9mm machine pistol ASMI is MHA's choice

    DefExpo 2022: Made-in-India 9mm machine pistol ASMI is MHA's choice

    Possible cyclone likely to reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25: IMD AJR

    Possible cyclone likely to reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25: IMD

    By 2025, India eyeing USD 5 billion exports, 22 billion turnover in defence sector: Rajnath Singh AJR

    By 2025, India eyeing USD 5 billion exports, 22 billion turnover in defence sector: Rajnath Singh

    One face before us different face in media Congress slams Tharoor on irregularities allegations in prez poll gcw

    'One face before us, different face in media': Cong slams Tharoor over irregularities allegations

    'Aap Congress ki girawat': BJP's Amit Malviya slams Mallikarjun Kharge over tweets on falling rupee AJR

    'Aap Congress ki girawat…': BJP's Amit Malviya slams Mallikarjun Kharge over tweets on falling rupee

    Recent Stories

    Google fined Rs 1337.76 crore by India for abusing its position AJR

    Google fined Rs 1337.76 crore by India for abusing its position

    Michael teaser Sundeep Kishan beast mode unleashed in film also starring Vijay Sathupathi among others drb

    Michael teaser: Sundeep Kishan’s beast mode unleashed in film also starring Vijay Sathupathi among others

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Can't have Bumrah breaking down 10 days before event, believes new BCCI chief Roger Binny snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Can't have Bumrah breaking down 10 days before event, believes Roger Binny

    DefExpo 2022 Made-in-India 9mm machine pistol ASMI is MHA's choice

    DefExpo 2022: Made-in-India 9mm machine pistol ASMI is MHA's choice

    Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1 Kannada Rajyotsava snt

    Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon