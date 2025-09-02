DCGA has granted Safety Clearance to Air India SATS for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Safety Management Systems (SMS) and enhancing regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India".

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued its first-ever safety clearance for ground handling operations to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISATS), a move seen as a major step in enhancing aviation safety standards in India.

According to a statement issued by DGCA, "The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted Safety Clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISATS) for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Safety Management Systems (SMS) and enhancing regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India".

The clearance has been issued under the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 4, Series X, Part II. With this, India has become the second country after Malaysia in APAC region to implement such a comprehensive framework in alignment with ICAO guidance, it added. Ground handling is vital to aviation safety, and with increasing traffic, larger aircraft, faster turnarounds, and multiple service providers, DGCA has mandated safety clearance for all operators. AISATS received this clearance after a rigorous evaluation of its Safety Management System, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure, confirming full compliance with CAR provisions on Ground Handling and SMS implementation, statement further reads.

The regulator added further that Safety Clearance was handed over to AISATS at DGCA Headquarters in New Delhi, marking a key milestone that underscores DGCA's proactive role in embedding Safety Management Systems (SMS) as the foundation of aviation safety and strengthening India's aviation ecosystem to meet global standards.

