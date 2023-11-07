DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for violation of Civil Aviation Requirements

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India over violation of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). It said it carried out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis since May 2023.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India for violation of DGCA Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR). The aviation regulator in a statement said it had issued CAR Section 3, Series M part IV titled “Facilities to be provided to the passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights” in 2010 which were revised from time to time to ensure appropriate protection for air travellers in case of flight disruptions and in particular, denied boardings, flight cancellations and delays.

According to the press release, DGCA carried out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports since May 2023. "During the inspections, it was found Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant CAR. Accordingly, a show-cause notice has been issued to Air India seeking their response for the non-compliance to the provisions of the CAR," it added.

Meanwhile, the issuing of visitor entrance tickets has been suspended at the Delhi airport till November 30 due to an elevated sense of threat, and passengers going on Air India aircraft from airports in the nation's capital and Punjab will be subject to extra inspections, according to reports.

Apart from issuance of temporary airport entry passes, entry of visitors to the terminal building of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have been banned till November 30, they added. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued a circular in this regard on Monday.