Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that development and environment must not be seen as opposing forces, but as complementary. He added that water conservation is essential for securing the future of humanity and all stakeholders, including public representatives, should work collaboratively towards this aim.

Birla made these comments while addressing the Water Transversality Global Awards & Conclave 2026. Birla emphasised the importance of sustainable development and global cooperation and noted that initiatives like the International Water Forum (IWF) are playing a significant role at the global level in addressing water-related challenges.

Integrated Approach for Complex Challenges

Observing that real change is possible only when citizens become aware and responsible towards water conservation, energy efficiency, and environmental protection, Birla highlighted that water, energy, health, and environment are deeply interconnected. He stated that these complex challenges can only be addressed through a coordinated and integrated approach.

He also underlined that for inclusive development, "transversality" between departments and policies is essential to achieve better harmony in our efforts.

Water Conservation and Public Participation

Birla stressed the importance of adopting the mantra of "Reduce, Reuse, Recharge, and Recycle" for water conservation. Referring to initiatives such as "Catch the Rain" and the "Jal Jeevan Mission," he underlined the critical role of public participation in ensuring the success of such campaigns.

Strengthening India's Climate Commitments

He further stated that renewable energy and green initiatives are strengthening India's climate commitments. Birla observed that India's progress in solar energy, wind energy, and green hydrogen is remarkable and is helping the country move towards sustainable development.

A Sustainable Future Through Cooperation

Birla emphasised that a sustainable future can only be achieved through the power of youth and strong global cooperation. He added that if we move forward with a scientific approach, transparent governance, and social responsibility, we can build a future where economic prosperity and environmental balance progress together.

Birla also highlighted the spiritual and life-sustaining significance of water in Indian culture. Emphasising the imperative of Janbhagidari, Birla underlined that these efforts must be carried out with active public participation, from the panchayat level to the Parliament, to bring about meaningful and lasting change. (ANI)