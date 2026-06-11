Congress leader Sukhdeo Bhagat attacked the BJP over the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination from MP, calling it a "brutal killing" of democracy. Natarajan has now challenged the Returning Officer's decision in the Supreme Court.

Congress Alleges 'Brutal Killing' of Democracy

Congress leader Sukhdeo Bhagat on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination, alleging that democracy has been "brutally killed" in the country.

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Speaking to ANI, Bhagat claimed that the rejection was a targeted move, contrasting it with procedures followed in other states. "What happened with Meenakshi Natarajan shows that democracy has not only been strangled but brutally killed. In Jharkhand, candidates were given time for clarification. But in her case, the nomination was rejected despite her having no FIR or any criminal case against her," Bhagat said.

The nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan, the sole Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, was rejected by the Returning Officer on Tuesday.

Party Alleges Conspiracy, Questions Legality

On June 10, a ten-member Congress delegation met with the Election Commission in New Delhi over the rejection of party Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination from Madhya Pradesh.

Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that the Returning Officer's decision to reject the nomination of Natarajan is "perverse" and contrary to the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, as the criminal matter against the Congress candidate has not even reached the stage of cognisance. Shingvi argued that the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan had been rejected at a stage far earlier than what the law requires for disclosure.

Congress saw the rejection of nomination papers as a "political conspiracy" to secure all three Rajya Sabha seats for the BJP, while the ruling party questioned Natarajan over the non-disclosure of relevant information.

Natarajan Challenges Rejection in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, today Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination papers.

The petition alleges that the Returning Officer acted illegally, arbitrarily and with bias. It seeks the immediate setting aside of the decision.

The plea is likely to be mentioned before the Supreme Court today, seeking an early hearing of the matter. (ANI)