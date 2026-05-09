Delhi LG VK Saxena reviewed DDA's plan to restore 77 water bodies within 90 days. CM Rekha Gupta also held a meeting on summer water management, increasing tubewells and tankers, and directing water treatment plants to operate at peak capacity.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V K Saxena on Saturday reviewed a presentation by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on a time-bound action plan for the revival and restoration of Delhi's water bodies, as part of efforts to tackle their rapid deterioration ahead of the summer season.

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DDA's Phased Restoration Programme

According to his post on X, the DDA will immediately commence work on 77 water bodies across the city. Of these, six water bodies are targeted to be restored within the next 30 days, 48 within 60 days, and the remaining 23 within 90 days under a phased restoration programme.

During the presentation, other major developmental projects were also discussed, particularly initiatives aimed at transforming the sub-cities of Dwarka, Rohini and Narela.

The Lieutenant Governor instructed officials to ensure the immediate rollout of all proposed plans and strict adherence to the committed timelines.

CM Reviews Summer Water Management Plan

Earlier on May 5, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the city's water management plan for the summer months. The meeting took stock of the progress of key water-related projects, with the Chief Minister directing officials to ensure there is no lapse in supply or response during peak demand.

She stressed that every complaint must be addressed promptly and warned that negligence would invite strict action.

"Our focus is not limited to immediate relief. We are simultaneously working on long-term solutions to free Delhi from recurring drinking water shortages," CM Gupta said.

Enhanced Monitoring and Plant Capacity

Highlighting preparedness for the summer, the Chief Minister said the government has tightened monitoring at every level to maintain a smooth and balanced supply. All major water treatment plants, Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Bawana and Dwarka, have been directed to operate at peak capacity.

Key Infrastructure Upgrades

The Delhi CM outlined several key improvements made this year. She mentioned that the number of operational tubewells has been increased from 5,834 to 6,200, while water tankers have been scaled up from 1,166 to 1,210. Fixed supply points have risen from 8,700 to 13,000, and filling hydrants from 198 to 202.

CM Gupta highlighted that to strengthen tanker-based supply in water-scarce areas, 1,210 tankers have been deployed, with an additional 100 kept on standby. Deployment has been tailored constituency-wise, with high-demand areas such as Sangam Vihar, Matiala, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Tughlakabad, Palam, Bijwasan and Bawana receiving special attention.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that, in order to enhance water availability, 520 additional tube wells have been installed and 172 kilometres of old water pipelines were replaced during the year 2025-26, resulting in improved water supply.

"Additionally, work is underway on valve regulation, the laying of new pipelines, and the large-scale cleaning of sewer lines. The annual cleaning of all underground reservoirs has been completed, and preventive maintenance has been ensured for all pump sets and booster pumping stations utilised within the distribution system. A dedicated drive is also in progress to detect and repair leakages across transmission and distribution networks," CM Gupta said. (ANI)