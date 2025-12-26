Led by CM Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is launching transport reforms to cut pollution and traffic. Key initiatives include promoting shared transport, e-mobility, reviving shared taxis, and increasing automated vehicle fitness testing stations.

The Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is continuously working towards multi-level reforms in the transport sector to control air pollution and reduce traffic congestion in the capital, the release said.

According to a Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement, the government believes effective pollution control is not possible without reducing vehicle numbers on the roads; in this context, shared transport and electric mobility are being actively promoted. The Delhi Government is also increasing the number of automated commercial vehicle fitness testing stations to ensure that no vehicle operating in the capital contributes to pollution.

Focus on Shared Transport and Ride-Hailing Apps

To improve passenger services in Delhi, the Government will soon convene a special meeting with transportation network companies. Delhi CM said that the core objective of the Delhi Government's transport policy is to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads while ensuring that passengers do not face any inconvenience in their daily commute. The Government aims to enable a limited number of vehicles to serve a maximum number of passengers, thereby ensuring smooth traffic flow and effective pollution control.

Rekha Gupta stated that the Government is in continuous dialogue with transportation network companies such as Ola and Uber and expects them to prioritise shared rides, increase the participation of women drivers, and promote environmentally friendly services. Shared taxi services, which were available in Delhi before the COVID-19 pandemic but were later discontinued, are now being considered for revival to provide affordable, convenient transport options for commuters.

The Chief Minister stated that the upcoming meeting with transportation network companies will discuss restarting shared taxi services, increasing the number of women drivers, and exploring the integration of private electric vehicles into taxi services. She said the Government is seriously considering ways to enable fewer vehicles to safely, conveniently, and affordably transport more passengers, thereby reducing road congestion and pollution. According to the Chief Minister, this policy is not only a response to current traffic challenges but also an important step towards a long-term, sustainable, and environmentally friendly transport model for Delhi.

Promoting Safety with More Women Drivers

The Government also aims to increase the number of women drivers in the city's taxi services to provide women passengers with safer and more reliable travel options.

Enhancing Vehicle Fitness and Safety Checks

The Delhi Government is firmly committed to ensuring that every vehicle in the capital is pollution-free. To achieve this, automated commercial vehicle fitness testing stations are being rapidly established. The Chief Minister said the fitness centre at Jhuljhuli is already operational and tests around 70,000 vehicles annually, while the fitness centre at Burari is being upgraded.

Two similar centres at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand are expected to become operational by March next year. Collectively, these four centres will be able to conduct fitness tests for approximately 2.5-3 lakh commercial vehicles annually. She further stated that the Government has decided to install five additional automated vehicle fitness testing stations at various DTC depots, all of which have received the necessary approvals. These stations will be established at Bawana, Ghazipur, Savda Ghevra, GTK Depot and Dichau Kalan.

Long-Term Strategy: Strengthening Public Transport

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that various research reports have clearly established vehicular emissions as a major contributor to air pollution. Keeping this in view, the Delhi Government is continuously investing in strengthening public transport. Metro rail, buses and electric mobility have been made the foundation of the Government's long-term transport policy. In this direction, certain corridors of Delhi Metro Phase-5A have received in-principle approval from the Central Government, enabling further expansion of the Metro network. This expansion will reduce pressure on road traffic and provide a sustainable solution to pollution control.

A Comprehensive Approach to Pollution Control

The Chief Minister categorically stated that effective control of air pollution cannot be achieved through short-term measures alone. The Government is therefore working simultaneously on sustained, coordinated and long-term policies. Alongside transport reforms, the Delhi Government is consistently implementing measures such as dust control, strict monitoring of construction sites, regular mechanical cleaning of roads, effective prevention of open burning, and deployment of mist spray systems and anti-smog guns in identified hotspot areas.

All relevant departments have been kept on high alert, with close interdepartmental coordination to ensure comprehensive action on pollution control. (ANI)