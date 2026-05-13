The Delhi government, led by CM Rekha Gupta, is set to launch a new Logistics and Warehousing Policy. It aims to make freight movement efficient, reduce pollution, and transform Delhi into a modern, sustainable logistics hub with new infrastructure.

The Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is in the final stages of rolling out a comprehensive Logistics and Warehousing Policy aimed at making freight movement faster, more efficient and cost-effective, while improving ease of doing business in the capital.

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The Chief Minister said the policy is designed to reduce congestion caused by goods transport, bring down pollution levels, and transform Delhi into a modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable logistics hub.

Policy Framework and Infrastructure Development

According to a press release, under the policy, Urban Consolidation and Logistics Distribution Centres (UCLDCs) will be developed in peripheral areas to aggregate bulk cargo and streamline its movement into the city based on demand, the Chief Minister said. She added that localised storage hubs and micro-fulfilment centres will also be set up to ensure faster and more organised last-mile deliveries.

The government will modernise Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and develop dedicated logistics corridors, truck terminals, and parking hubs, CM Rekha Gupta said. Cold storage facilities will be created near mandis to strengthen storage and transportation systems and reduce traffic pressure within the city, she added.

Environmental and Technological Integration

Environmental sustainability has been given priority in the policy, the Chief Minister said. The use of electric vehicles will be promoted for last-mile delivery, alongside cleaner, low-emission logistics systems. Solar-powered warehousing and energy-efficient infrastructure will also be encouraged, she added.

An integrated logistics interface platform (ULIP) will enable real-time tracking and better management of goods movement, CM said, adding that the use of advanced technologies will make freight and delivery systems more transparent and efficient.

Economic Impact and Sectoral Benefits

The policy will benefit sectors such as e-commerce, textiles, construction materials, fruits and vegetables, and electronics, the Chief Minister said. Improved storage and distribution systems will enhance productivity and competitiveness, while third-party logistics (3PL) services are also expected to gain momentum, she added.

Noting that nearly 61% of warehousing demand currently comes from the e-commerce sector, CM Rekha Gupta said the policy is designed to attract significant investment in modern fulfilment infrastructure.

The policy is expected to generate large-scale employment across warehousing, transport, logistics parks and cold chain sectors, the Chief Minister said. Ancillary sectors such as packaging and IT-enabled services will also see job growth, she added. To build a skilled workforce, the government will roll out training programmes with incentives of up to ₹5,000 per employee, she said.

Investment Incentives and Ease of Business

To encourage investment, the policy provides for a capital subsidy of up to 50%, capped at ₹50 crore, for logistics infrastructure development, CM Rekha Gupta said. Interest subsidies and concessions in electricity charges will help reduce operational costs, while projects will be promoted through the public-private partnership (PPP) model, she added.

A strengthened single-window system will ensure that all approvals are available on one platform, the Chief Minister said. Warehousing and logistics activities will be allowed to operate round the clock, and licensing processes will be simplified, she added.

Long-Term Vision and Strategic Goals

Under the Master Plan Delhi 2041, wholesale markets will be shifted out of the city in a phased manner, CM said. Land for logistics hubs will be identified and allocated on priority to support planned development, she added.

The policy will significantly improve Delhi's logistics ecosystem by strengthening supply chains, boosting industry, generating employment and attracting investment, the Chief Minister said. It will also help improve Delhi's standing in the national logistics performance ranking, LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States), she added.

With better infrastructure, transparent processes and digital integration, the policy will give a strong push to ease of doing business and make Delhi a more attractive destination for investors, CM Rekha Gupta said, expressing confidence that it will establish the capital as a modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable logistics hub.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)