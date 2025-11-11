The CAQM has invoked Stage III of GRAP in the entire NCR as Delhi's air quality entered the 'Severe' category with an AQI of 425. New restrictions, including a ban on construction activities, are now in effect to curb rising pollution levels.

With air quality in the national capital deteriorating sharply, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday invoked Stage III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR), categorising Delhi's air as 'Severe' category.

The sub-committee of CAQM invoked the measures after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi surged from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning, citing calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable meteorological conditions as key factors behind the sudden spike.

GRAP Stage III Restrictions

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP - 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," CAQM wrote in the release.

Under Stage III of GRAP, several additional restrictions come into force, including a ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects such as roads, railways, and airports. Industries using unapproved fuels are also required to halt operations, while agencies are mandated to intensify mechanical road cleaning and dust suppression through water sprinkling.

The CAQM noted that the decision aims to "prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region" and is in addition to measures already in effect under Stages I and II. The GRAP stage III corresponds to the 'Severe' category, applicable when the AQI ranges between 401 and 450.

City-Wide 'Severe' AQI Readings

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the air quality in the national capital was in the 'severe' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 421 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several parts of the city registered alarming pollution levels with AQI readings crossing the 400-mark. As per CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 412, Alipur reported 442, and Bawana registered the highest level at 462. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 416, while RK Puram and Patparganj logged 446 and 438, respectively. Sonia Vihar also recorded a 'severe' AQI of 433, indicating hazardous air conditions across the city.

Marginally higher than Monday, when the AQI was in the 'very poor' category, with a recording of 345 as of 8 am, pollution levels across several parts of the city remained alarming.

Understanding AQI Categories

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect. (ANI)