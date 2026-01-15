Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 352. Several areas recorded AQI above 300. The national capital is also grappling with an intense cold wave, dense fog, and resulting flight delays.

Delhi's Worsening Air Quality

Delhi's air quality continued to remain a serious concern on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 352 at 8 am, falling in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Several areas across the national capital reported AQI levels well above 300, indicating persistently hazardous conditions for public health. Anand Vihar recorded 345, Ashok Vihar 376, ITO 380, and RK Puram 383. Patparganj recorded an AQI of 381, Wazirpur 385, Chandni Chowk 384, and Dwarka Sector 8 389, according to CPCB data as of 8 am.

AQI Classification Explained

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Intense Cold Wave and Fog Grip Delhi

In addition to poor air quality, Delhi is experiencing an intense cold wave. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), early morning temperatures in the city dropped to around 5 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD forecast, similar cold conditions are likely to persist throughout the day.

The cold wave, coupled with dense fog, has also impacted air traffic. As cold waves grip the national capital, a few flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to reduced visibility caused by fog. A day earlier, Delhi woke up to a chilly morning, with temperatures dropping to around 3-4 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions, accompanied by dense fog in several parts of the city, continued to disrupt normal life, affecting visibility and adding to travel-related challenges.

Republic Day Parade Rehearsals

Meanwhile, rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are currently underway at Kartavya Path.

Air Quality in Other Major Cities

Furthermore, as per air quality data available at 8 am, Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 115, while Bengaluru stood at 95. Chennai's AQI was recorded at 120, and Hyderabad reported a comparatively better air quality with an AQI of 85. Jaipur registered an AQI of 176, placing it in the 'poor' category, while Lucknow recorded 194. Mumbai's AQI stood at 108, Patna at 148, and Pune at 132, indicating 'moderate' air quality levels in these cities.

(ANI)