Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured justice and security to a lineman who reported receiving death threats from a local politician for refusing to force his daughters to join the Congress party. An investigation is underway.

CM Dhami Assures Support to Lineman

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday spoke directly over the phone with Deeksha, the daughter of Balak Ram Chauhan, a lineman who alleged that he was being forced to make his daughters join the Congress party. Chauhan has alleged that a former Zila Panchayat Chairman, Chaman Singh, pressured him over the phone to make his two daughters join the Congress party, and upon his refusal, hurled filthy abuses and issued death threats against him. Notably, Chaman Singh is the brother of Pritam Singh, the MLA from the Chakrata (Reserved) assembly constituency and Chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office, CM Dhami assured the family of every possible support and complete security. He also directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure strict action in accordance with the law. The Chief Minister stated that ensuring the safety and dignity of every citizen is the state government's highest priority, emphasising that no individual or family will be forced to live in an atmosphere of fear. He affirmed that the government stands firmly with the victim's family and will provide all necessary assistance to ensure they get justice.

Details of the Formal Complaint

Chauhan, a lineman posted at the Tyuni sub-station under the Chakrata subdivision of the Electricity Department and a resident of Chhumra Khat village, lodged a formal complaint with Dehradun SSP Dobhal against Chaman Singh, a resident of Birnad village. In his complaint, Chauhan alleged that Chaman Singh pressured him over the phone to make his two daughters join the Congress party, and upon his refusal, hurled filthy abuses and issued death threats against him, the release said.

In the complaint letter submitted to the SSP, the complainant has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and strict legal action against the accused. The delegation that met the SSP also included Madhu Chauhan, former Zila Panchayat Chairperson and wife of Vikasnagar BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan. (ANI)

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