Delhi weather update: National capital shivers at 5°C, GRAP 4 in effect; Cold wave grips North India

Delhi experienced dense fog and a minimum temperature of 5°C. Air quality deteriorated to "Very Poor," leading to GRAP Stage IV implementation. A cold wave continues to grip North India, with predictions of worsening conditions.

A dense layer of fog blanketed parts of Delhi on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several locations experienced vision problems due to the cold, notably Talkatora Road, where early morning images revealed dense fog. According to statistics from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the National Capital Region's (NCR) air quality continued to deteriorate and was classified as "Very Poor." Authorities implemented stringent anti-pollution measures in response to this drop.

GRAP 4 imposed

Since December 16, the NCR has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV measures to address the deteriorating air pollution. In order to reduce pollution, these policies include limitations on industrial emissions, non-essential construction and demolition operations, and the use of private automobiles.

Also Read | Kolkata Weather LATEST forecast: Temperature to rise amid cloudy skied? Read on

Cold wave in North India

The cold wave is still affecting several areas of northeastern India, such as Delhi and the National Capital Region, where the extreme heat has made life more difficult for locals. In order to survive the snowy nights, many people, particularly the poor, depend on overnight shelters. Parts of the county are covered in thick fog, which drastically reduces visibility and makes driving difficult.

According to reports released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe weather conditions are expected in the days ahead as the cold weather continues to intensify. The IMD predicts that starting on December 18, the Himalayan area will see another westerly disturbance. Uttar Pradesh and the surrounding regions are expected to experience extreme cold due to the system.

Also Read | GRAP 4 implemented in Delhi as air quality drops again | Check new restrictions

Moderate to shallow fog was predicted by the IMD for Wednesday morning and late at night in several areas of the north. Cold waves and heavy fog, however, have not prompted any warnings. As the cold wave is predicted to worsen over the next several days, the public is urged to take the appropriate safety and warmth measures.

Latest Videos