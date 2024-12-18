Kolkata Weather LATEST forecast: Temperature to rise amid cloudy skied? Read on
While North India experiences a severe cold wave with temperatures dropping below freezing in some states, West Bengal is expected to see a rise in temperatures in the coming days
Cold wave sweeps across the country. Several North Indian states experience intense cold. Temperatures drop below freezing in some parts of the country, while others face cold waves
Snowfall in mountainous regions brings shivering cold. The Meteorological Department forecasts a severe cold wave from Tuesday to Saturday in several states, excluding West Bengal
Cloudy skies and potential rain are predicted for West Bengal over the weekend, including Darjeeling and Kolkata
Low pressure has slightly increased Kolkata's temperature. A further rise of 2-4 degrees is expected within 48 hours
Kolkata's maximum temperature today will be 26°C, and the minimum around 14°C. Temperatures in South Bengal are expected to rise from tomorrow, increasing by up to 4 degrees by Saturday
While other states experience severe cold, West Bengal remains relatively warm. Temperatures in West Bengal are expected to rise again, with an increase of up to 4 degrees by Saturday