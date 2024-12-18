Kolkata Weather LATEST forecast: Temperature to rise amid cloudy skied? Read on

While North India experiences a severe cold wave with temperatures dropping below freezing in some states, West Bengal is expected to see a rise in temperatures in the coming days

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 8:07 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 8:07 AM IST

Cold wave sweeps across the country. Several North Indian states experience intense cold. Temperatures drop below freezing in some parts of the country, while others face cold waves

article_image2

Snowfall in mountainous regions brings shivering cold. The Meteorological Department forecasts a severe cold wave from Tuesday to Saturday in several states, excluding West Bengal

article_image3

Cloudy skies and potential rain are predicted for West Bengal over the weekend, including Darjeeling and Kolkata

article_image4

Low pressure has slightly increased Kolkata's temperature. A further rise of 2-4 degrees is expected within 48 hours

article_image5

Kolkata's maximum temperature today will be 26°C, and the minimum around 14°C. Temperatures in South Bengal are expected to rise from tomorrow, increasing by up to 4 degrees by Saturday

article_image6

While other states experience severe cold, West Bengal remains relatively warm. Temperatures in West Bengal are expected to rise again, with an increase of up to 4 degrees by Saturday

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-121 December 18 2024: winning ticket prize money first prize rs 1 crore anr

Delhi weather update National capital shivers at 5 degree celsius grap 4 in effect cold wave grips North India gcw

Kerala: Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts five days of moderate showers in southern districts december 18 2024 anr

'We hope you...': Delhi restaurant pays heartfelt tribute to Atul Subhash with short note on bill, see post shk

Gold price INCREASES on December 18: Check today's rates for 22k, 24k ATG

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more anr

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress in Bollywood for 2024 ATG

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress in Bollywood for 2024 ATG

If they tax us, we tax them': Donald Trump's BIG warning to India over tariffs gcw

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

