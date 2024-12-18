Kolkata Weather LATEST forecast: Temperature to rise amid cloudy skied? Read on

While North India experiences a severe cold wave with temperatures dropping below freezing in some states, West Bengal is expected to see a rise in temperatures in the coming days

Cold wave sweeps across the country. Several North Indian states experience intense cold. Temperatures drop below freezing in some parts of the country, while others face cold waves

Snowfall in mountainous regions brings shivering cold. The Meteorological Department forecasts a severe cold wave from Tuesday to Saturday in several states, excluding West Bengal

Cloudy skies and potential rain are predicted for West Bengal over the weekend, including Darjeeling and Kolkata

Low pressure has slightly increased Kolkata's temperature. A further rise of 2-4 degrees is expected within 48 hours

Kolkata's maximum temperature today will be 26°C, and the minimum around 14°C. Temperatures in South Bengal are expected to rise from tomorrow, increasing by up to 4 degrees by Saturday

While other states experience severe cold, West Bengal remains relatively warm. Temperatures in West Bengal are expected to rise again, with an increase of up to 4 degrees by Saturday

