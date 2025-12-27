Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta inaugurated smart classrooms at an MCD school in Rohini. He said the initiative aims to unlock student potential, restore faith in public education, and reverse the decline in government school enrollment.

Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and local MLA Vijender Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Smart Classrooms at the Delhi Municipal Corporation School, Rohini Sector-8, said an official release from Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After the inauguration, he said, "Smart classrooms are not just about technology, but about unlocking the potential of our children and restoring faith in public education."

The initiative reflects the Municipal Corporation's continued commitment to providing quality education, modern learning environments, and brighter futures for children studying in civic schools, a release said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Leader of the house of MCD Pravesh Wahi, Chairman of the Education Committee Yogesh Verma, senior officials of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, school principals, teachers, representatives of Resident Welfare Associations, parents, and students.

Revitalising Municipal Schools

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted the urgent need to revitalise municipal schools. He noted that while the Municipal Corporation earlier operated nearly 2,000 schools with close to nine lakh enrolled students, the number of schools has now reduced to around 1,500, with student strength declining to approximately 6.58 lakh.

He said, "Rather than debating figures, we must focus on the present reality and the future of our children. These students are talented, capable, and full of potential. Our responsibility is to nurture that talent by raising the standards of our schools."

Restoring Public Trust in Government Education

The Speaker expressed concern over the growing preference for private schools, even among economically weaker families, calling it a reflection of declining public trust in government education systems. He described this trend as alarming and the result of decades of gradual commercialisation of education.

"Municipal schools must become the first choice for parents. Education here is free, facilities are free, and primary education up to Class 5 is the foundation of a child's life. By introducing smart classrooms and improving learning environments, we can reverse this perception and restore confidence," Gupta said.

Gupta also emphasised the role of teachers, school administrations, and community participation in transforming municipal schools. He encouraged Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and local communities to visit schools, engage with activities, and witness the performance and progress of students firsthand.

A Call for Civic Responsibility

During the programme, students presented a thoughtful and engaging performance on cleanliness and civic responsibility, which was widely appreciated. Inspired by the presentation, Gupta called upon citizens to take a collective pledge against littering.

"Cleanliness is not someone else's responsibility. Not spreading garbage is my responsibility, and maintaining cleanliness is a shared civic duty," Gupta added.

MCD's Commitment to Modernisation

Speaking on the occasion, Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi reaffirmed the Municipal Corporation's resolve to modernise schools, integrate technology into classrooms, and ensure that every child studying in municipal schools receives quality education in a dignified environment.

The newly inaugurated smart classrooms are expected to enhance student engagement, improve learning outcomes, and serve as a model for further upgradation of municipal schools across Delhi, a release said. (ANI)