Delhi under severe cold wave, thick layer fog; flights, trains movement affected

Severe cold wave conditions continued to prevail over Delhi with the mercury dipping to 2.2 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung. Meanwhile, Delhi airport issued an advisory to passengers owing to low visibility conditions.

Severe cold wave conditions continued to hold its grip on Delhi with the weather station at Ayanangar recording a minimum of 1.8 degrees celsius on Friday. As of 5.30 am on Saturday, the temperature in Palam was 5 degrees Celsius compared to 7 degrees the day before, while Safdarjung, the official meteorological station in the capital, reported a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

At Delhi Ridge and Lodhi Road, the lowest temperatures were 1.5 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Notably, Aya Nagar, one of South West Delhi's outlying areas, had a temperature reading of 1.8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

The coldwave is predicted to last through Saturday, January 7, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while it's possible that comparable circumstances might last until January 11.

A dense layer of fog covered the nation's capital on Saturday, causing reduced visibility, and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a traveller alert.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," informed the Delhi airport Twitter handle.

Before leaving for the airport, travellers were advised to check for current flight information by Indira Gandhi International Airport's (IGIA) official Twitter account.

As many as 34 domestic departure flights from Delhi airport were delayed due to bad weather and other related issues. Over 12 arrival flights are delayed at the airport from different destinations, reported ANI. Meanwhile, 32 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, reported ANI.

Along with Delhi, the continuing coldwave increased over other regions of the nation, resulting in foggy conditions that further hampered vision.