Shahdara district police arrested two men for allegedly extorting a man at an Anand Vihar restaurant. The victim was reportedly lured by a woman via WhatsApp, intimidated with an inflated bill, assaulted, and forced to pay over Rs 25,000.

Two Arrested in Delhi Restaurant Extortion Case

Shahdara district police have arrested two men in connection with an alleged extortion case at a fine dining restaurant in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area, officials said on Thursday. The case came to light on September 14 after Anand Vihar Police Station received information about an alleged extortion incident at the restaurant.

Details of the 'Honey Trap' Extortion

According to police, the complainant, identified as 28-year-old Ramkrishan, was allegedly contacted by an unknown woman through WhatsApp and called to Karkardooma Metro Station, from where she took him to the restaurant.

According to the complaint, the woman and the complainant reached a fine dining restaurant, where he was allegedly presented with an inflated bill of around Rs 21,000. When he allegedly hesitated to pay, he was intimidated and assaulted, police said.

The complainant allegedly paid Rs 8,000 in cash and Rs 6,000 through PhonePe/UPI to an account in the name of Arun Kumar Sharma. The accused persons allegedly also took his ATM card and PIN and withdrew Rs 11,000 from his account, police said.

The complainant further alleged that he was threatened against approaching the police and was asked to pay an additional Rs 25,000.

Police Investigation and Arrests

A case, FIR No. 330/2026, under Sections 308(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was registered at PS Anand Vihar and an investigation was initiated. A dedicated team was formed to identify the accused.

Police examined CCTV footage, collected relevant information and worked on leads provided by the complainant. The accused were identified with the help of the investigation and the complainant’s identification and were subsequently arrested, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aman Gujjar (28), a resident of Nagla, Khekra, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, and Md Arshadullah Alam (28), a resident of Lalita Park, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi.

Modus Operandi Revealed

During interrogation, police said Aman Gujjar disclosed that he worked as a bouncer at the restaurant, while Arshadullah Alam worked as an organiser. Both allegedly participated in assaulting and extorting money from the complainant.

The accused also allegedly disclosed the involvement of a woman who contacted the complainant through WhatsApp and brought him to the restaurant. She allegedly fled before the arrival of police, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend her.

Police said CCTV footage, financial transactions, the Rs 6,000 UPI payment, Rs 11,000 ATM withdrawal and mobile details of the woman are being verified as part of the investigation.

According to police, the alleged modus operandi involved a woman contacting prospective victims through WhatsApp and luring them to the restaurant. The accused allegedly generated inflated bills and intimidated or assaulted victims when they resisted payment, following which they were allegedly forced to make payments through cash and UPI. The accused also allegedly obtained ATM cards and PINs and withdrew money from victims’ accounts.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the roles of other persons allegedly involved in the incident and apprehend the remaining accused, police said. (ANI)