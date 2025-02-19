Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelin

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters ahead of the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground on February 20. 
 

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelines anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

New Delhi: A traffic advisory has been issued for Delhi, outlining restrictions for commuters traveling within the national capital on Thursday, February 20. The advisory comes as New Delhi’s Chief Minister is set to take the oath of office at Ramlila Ground, where a large gathering of guests is expected for the grand ceremony.

“Because of the swearing-in ceremony of the CM of Delhi on February 20, 2025 at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi, special traffic arrangements have been made," Delhi police said while sharing details.

In its traffic advisory, the Delhi Police stated that several VVIPs and VIPs will be attending the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground, along with a large public gathering. To ensure smooth traffic management during the event, diversions and restrictions will be implemented.

Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as Chief Election Commissioner, says 'voting first step for nation building' |WATCH

Traffic restrictions:

Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 7 AM to 4 PM on major roads to regulate the heavy traffic expected during the oath-taking ceremony. Commuters are advised to avoid the following routes:

1. Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (from ITO to Delhi Gate)

2. Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

3. Aruna Asaf Ali Road

4. Minto Road (from roundabout Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk)

5. Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

6. Ajmeri Gate to roundabout Kamla Market

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to use public transport to reduce congestion and ensure smooth movement. People are urged to park only in designated areas and avoid roadside parking. Additionally, commuters should remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or activities. Those traveling to New Delhi Railway Station have been instructed to use the Paharganj side and avoid the Ajmeri Gate route.

Instructions for Commuters:

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to opt for public transport to help ease congestion on the roads. Vehicles should be parked only in designated parking areas, and roadside parking must be avoided. Additionally, commuters are urged to stay vigilant and immediately report any unusual or suspicious objects or individuals to the authorities.

Hindi will erase Tamil like it did north Indian languages: Udhayanidhi Stalin warns of language war (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hindi will erase Tamil like it did north Indian languages: Udhayanidhi Stalin warns of language war (WATCH) shk

Hindi will erase Tamil like it did north Indian languages: Udhayanidhi Stalin warns of language war (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Delegation visits Mahakumbh to study preparations for Nashik Kumbh 2027

Mahakumbh 2025: Delegation visits Mahakumbh to study preparations for Nashik Kumbh 2027

IMD warns: Bengaluru to face rising heat this week; Temperatures to soar beyond 32 degrees vkp

IMD warns: Bengaluru to face rising heat this week; Temperatures to soar beyond 32 degrees

Kerala to launch India's first programme 'nPROUD' to collect and dispose of expired medicines anr

Kerala to launch India's first programme 'nPROUD' to collect and dispose of expired medicines

Bengaluru residents warned as snakes enter homes amid rising heat; BBMP on high alert vkp

Bengaluru residents warned as snakes enter homes amid rising heat; BBMP on high alert

Recent Stories

IGL to NLC India: 6 stocks for long term profit in India today ATG

IGL to NLC India: 6 stocks for long term profit in India today

PHOTOS Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever' RBA

PHOTOS: Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever'

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check ATG

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries AJR

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries

Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's epic saga close to Rs, 200 Crore NTI

Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s epic saga close to Rs. 200 crore

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon