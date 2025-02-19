Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelin

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters ahead of the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground on February 20.

New Delhi: A traffic advisory has been issued for Delhi, outlining restrictions for commuters traveling within the national capital on Thursday, February 20. The advisory comes as New Delhi’s Chief Minister is set to take the oath of office at Ramlila Ground, where a large gathering of guests is expected for the grand ceremony.

“Because of the swearing-in ceremony of the CM of Delhi on February 20, 2025 at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi, special traffic arrangements have been made," Delhi police said while sharing details.

In its traffic advisory, the Delhi Police stated that several VVIPs and VIPs will be attending the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground, along with a large public gathering. To ensure smooth traffic management during the event, diversions and restrictions will be implemented.

Traffic restrictions:

Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 7 AM to 4 PM on major roads to regulate the heavy traffic expected during the oath-taking ceremony. Commuters are advised to avoid the following routes:

1. Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (from ITO to Delhi Gate)

2. Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

3. Aruna Asaf Ali Road

4. Minto Road (from roundabout Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk)

5. Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

6. Ajmeri Gate to roundabout Kamla Market

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to use public transport to reduce congestion and ensure smooth movement. People are urged to park only in designated areas and avoid roadside parking. Additionally, commuters should remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or activities. Those traveling to New Delhi Railway Station have been instructed to use the Paharganj side and avoid the Ajmeri Gate route.

Instructions for Commuters:

