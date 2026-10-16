Delhi's prominent trade associations have written to PM Modi, urging an immediate ban on protests in commercial hubs. They cite ₹2,000 crore in losses during the crucial festive season and seek compensation from protest organisers.

Traders Plead for Ban on Protests

Prominent trade associations across the national capital, including the Federation Lajpat Nagar Traders Association, the Automotive Parts Merchants Association (APMA), and the Sarojini Market Shop-Keepers Association (SMSA), wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention to protect their livelihoods following heavy financial losses caused by recent protests.

The traders highlighted that the protest calls surrounding October 10 created an atmosphere of disruption and panic, scaring customers away from major markets for 4 to 5 days both before and after the event.

Expressing deep anxiety over the ongoing festive season, spanning October, November, and December (including Navratri, Dhanteras, and Diwali), the business bodies urged the Prime Minister, the Central Government, and the Judiciary to immediately ban all protests and marches in Delhi’s commercial hubs to safeguard the public and local economy. They are demanding an immediate ban on large-scale protests in central commercial hubs and seeking stronger measures to protect their livelihoods after incurring staggering losses estimated at ₹2,000 crore. Traders emphasised that the peak sales window of the year is being crippled by frequent, unplanned demonstrations.

Livelihoods at Stake

"Due to the protest call on October 10, footfalls vanished from markets 4-5 days before and 4-5 days after the event, resulting in heavy losses worth crores of rupees. Throughout the year, we wait for October, November, and December (Navratri, Diwali, etc.) as most of our annual sales happen during this period. Protests at such a time completely halt our trade. Our shops support our families, staff salaries, elderly parents' healthcare, children's education, rent, and household expenses," wrote Federation Lajpat Nagar Traders Association on Oct 15.

"Because of the protest call on October 10, an atmosphere of fear was created in the markets, keeping shoppers away for days before and after. If the capital is turned into an arena for protests during these crucial months, shopkeepers will be pushed to the brink of starvation," wrote Automotive Parts Merchants Association on Oct 16.

"The sudden drop in business directly affects shopkeepers, employees, and thousands of dependent families. October, November, and December are critical months where sales form a significant portion of our annual income," wrote Sarojini Market Shop-Keepers Association on Oct 15.

Demands for Compensation from Organisers

The trade bodies demanded that financial damages be assessed and recovered directly from protest organisers. "An accurate and transparent assessment of the losses incurred due to the October 10 protest should be conducted, and full compensation should be recovered from the primary organisers and demonstrators. A select group of 20–30 people—including high-profile celebrities and professional activists who have already made millions—repeatedly issue protest calls that destroy the livelihoods of common middle-class shopkeepers," said Lajpat Nagar Traders Association & APMA.

"We respect the constitutional right to peaceful protest. However, where liability is established under the law for disruption, legal action should be taken to fix the accountability of the organisers and provide fair compensation to affected shopkeepers," said Sarojini Market Shop-Keepers Association (SMSA).

Public Safety Concerns Raised

Traders raised alarm over public safety hazards caused by unannounced rallies in narrow, crowded markets. Demonstrations are often held without proper arrangements, lacking basic emergency facilities like dedicated ambulance routes, fire tenders, or first-aid setups, creating severe safety risks for shoppers and workers.

Traders' Key Demands to PMO

Associations have requested that no permission be granted for protests, marches, or demonstrations in Delhi on October 16 or throughout the entire upcoming festive season. Traders have placed a set of demands before the Prime Minister's Office following the October 10 protest. They have sought an official and transparent assessment of trade losses caused by the protest, with compensation to be recovered from the organisers. The demands also include a complete ban on demonstrations, rallies and marches in Delhi's market areas during the October to December festive season, and the framing of strict guidelines for protest permissions that make prior consultation with local market associations mandatory. In addition, traders have called for measures to ensure uninterrupted access for emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades, and to maintain normal traffic flow in market zones.

Supreme Court Weighs In on Protests

In major commercial hubs like Palika Bazaar and Connaught Place, shop owners report deserted corridors during what is typically the busiest season of the retail calendar. "The work has ended in the shop... There are new protests being held daily... The work has stopped entirely... We are all very upset... This is the time of the festivals, but the market is empty," A shop owner at the Palika Bazaar told ANI.

The remarks came amid a political confrontation between the opposition and the Centre over protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, following which the Supreme Court refused urgent directions against the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Central Park, Connaught Place, amid traders’ concerns over loss of business during the festive season. Similarly, a Restaurant owner approached the Delhi High Court seeking compensation for the loss due to ongoing protests. He has also prayed that the CJP should not be granted permission for organising a gathering at the Central Park, Connaught Place on Friday On Friday, the Supreme Court refused urgent directions against the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Central Park, Connaught Place, amid traders’ concerns over loss of business during the festive season.

“We hope better sense will prevail,” said a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi while urging that people not be inconvenienced. The apex court said it would take up the matter on October 26, after the Dussehra vacation. The petition was filed by the Delhi Kirana Committee and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association, which apprehended substantial commercial losses due to the proposed protest and an NDMC notice restricting activity in the area. Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, appearing for the traders, told the top court that the disruption could affect trade worth Rs 200 crore a day, particularly during the festive season. “It is not different. They are all related. Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell moongfali, someone wants law and order; all are related," Justice Bagchi said. Justice Bagchi observed that the concerns of protesters, traders and authorities responsible for maintaining law and order were interconnected.

CJI said the Court was conscious of the hardship that a business disruption could cause to small shopkeepers and their families during the festive season. "We hope better sense will prevail on everyone... We know that all small shopkeepers earn their livelihood during these days. We know the hardship and difficulty entire families will face," said the bench. Justice Bagchi said the Court would examine whether the NDMC's restrictions were disproportionate and, if the traders suffered unlawful business losses, consider compensation under the principles of constitutional tort and public law. “If there is a loss of business, and we hold that it is unlawful to your clients, we will exercise our powers under constitutional tort jurisdiction. Let's cross that bridge when it comes,” the judge said. (ANI)