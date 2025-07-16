An IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight performed a go-around due to an unstabilised approach, landing safely on the second attempt. Days earlier, another Patna-Delhi flight returned mid-air due to a bird strike.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna had to perform a go-around while attempting to land at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport on Tuesday, sources confirmed.

IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna performs go-around

The flight, IndiGo 6E 2482, was carrying 173 passengers when the pilot decided to initiate a go-around due to an unstabilised approach during the initial landing attempt. There was no touchdown on the first try. The aircraft landed safely on the second approach.

According to sources, the go-around was a standard safety measure carried out as a precaution.

“It was a normal and safe maneuver. The pilot opted for the go-around to ensure a stable landing approach,” a source familiar with the matter said.

Go-arounds are common in aviation when the approach path does not meet required safety parameters. Such maneuvers may be triggered by weather, runway conditions, or other operational factors.

July 9: IndiGo Patna-Delhi flight returns after bird strike

Earlier on July 9, IndiGo flight 6E 5009, flying from Patna to Delhi, had to return mid-air to Patna following a bird strike, the airline confirmed.

The flight was cancelled for the day to allow proper inspection and maintenance of the aircraft.

Passengers were offered full refunds or alternate travel arrangements.

“IndiGo flight 6E 5009 operating from Patna to Delhi on 09 July 2025 turned back to Patna due to a bird strike. Due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline assured affected passengers that it was making efforts to minimise inconvenience.

“We are doing our best to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments, a full refund on cancellation and/or making alternate arrangements for their travel. The inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation is deeply regretted. Safety and security of our customers and crew remains our topmost priority,” the statement added.