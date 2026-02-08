Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced the city will soon have the most EV buses, with 500 more being launched. The government aims for a total fleet of 11,000 by 2028, with a plan to convert 100% of public transport buses to electric in three years.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the national capital will soon become the state with the maximum number of electric buses. Speaking to reporters ahead of the launch of 500 EV buses in New Delhi, Rekha Gupta thanked the public for showing trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. "I want to thank the people of Delhi for trusting the BJP government and the development done by PM Modi. It is because of their trust that this government is working 365 days a year for them. Delhi will soon become the place which has the maximum number of EV buses," she said.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will launch 500 EV buses and the Delhi-Panipat Inter-State Bus Service at the Ramlila Maidan in the presence of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Future Fleet Expansion Plans

Earlier on Thursday, Rekha Gupta said that Delhi is expected to have a total fleet of 7,700 buses by 2026 and 11,000 by 2028, and most of them will be electric. In an interview with ANI, the Delhi CM said, "Currently, it operates around 3,600 buses, and the government added nearly 1,700 buses in the past year. She said the total fleet is expected to reach 7,700 buses by the end of 2026, with a long-term target of 11,000 buses by 2028, most of them electric."

She added that funding was sanctioned for metro expansion and last-mile connectivity projects, including e-bikes and EV autos.

Roadmap to a 100% Electric Fleet

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that within the next three years, 100 per cent of Delhi's public transport buses will be converted into an emission-free electric fleet.

Addressing the gathering, CM Rekha Gupta said, "The Delhi government has doubled its capital expenditure. Rs 30,000 crore will now be spent on capital expenditure in Delhi. To make Delhi better, we have decided that within three years, 100 per cent of Delhi's public transport buses will be converted into an emission-free electric fleet. All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that Delhi receives 11,000 electric buses. The infrastructure required to maintain these electric buses, such as new charging stations and new bus depots, is being created rapidly."