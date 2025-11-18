Congress leader Salman Khurshid called the Delhi terror blast a 'matter of great concern.' The Nov 10 blast near Red Fort killed 15 people. The NIA has so far arrested two key associates involved in planning and executing the terror carnage.

Congress leader and former Minister of External Affairs of India Salman Khurshid on Tuesday called the Delhi terror blast "a matter of great concern" and said that no political statements made, only what is in the interest of the country should be said. Speaking to the reporters, Salman Khurshid said, "No political statements made, only what is in the interest of the country should be said...I believe this is a very sensitive matter, and only the official spokesperson should speak...This is a matter of great concern for the country..."

NIA Arrests Key Associates in Delhi Blast Probe

On November 10, a blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed 15 people and injured many others. The prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was in the wheel carrying the explosive material.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast, who had allegedly "provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets" ahead of the terror attack. Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir by an NIA team that was in the Valley in the case.

In a statement, the NIA said its investigations have revealed that "Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast which killed 15 persons and left over 30 persons injured."

As per the NIA, Jasir, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage that was executed by them at around 7 pm on November 10 near the iconic Red Fort.

Probe Widens, Second Arrest Made

The NIA further said it continues to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. Officials said several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack.

This is the second consecutive arrest in the case as the agency on Sunday arrested the first Kashmiri resident, Amir Rashid Ali, who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack.