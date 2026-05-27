Delhi Police arrested one accused in the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in the Amar Colony area. The teen sustained bullet injuries and is in critical condition after an altercation at an eatery, where he was shot by a group of boys.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended one of the accused in the shooting incident that took place in the Amar Colony area of South East Delhi on Tuesday evening, according to Delhi police sources.

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A 17-year-old boy sustained bullet injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire at him following an altercation at an eatery in the Amar Colony area of South East Delhi on Tuesday evening, Delhi Police said.

The injured boy was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition was stated to be critical but stable, police added.

No other person was injured in the incident.

Altercation Led to Shooting

According to police, "a PCR call regarding the firing incident was received at PS Amar Colony at around 7:54 pm. During the initial enquiry, police found that the victim was sitting at the eatery with a girl when a group of boys passed by and one of them allegedly touched the victim's chair. The victim objected to it, following which the group left the spot."

Delhi Police said the "group returned after around 4-5 minutes and one of the boys allegedly fired one round at the victim before fleeing from the spot."

Investigation Underway

Crime teams inspected the spot, and multiple police teams have been deployed to analyse CCTV footage and conduct technical surveillance to identify and apprehend the accused persons.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway. (ANI)