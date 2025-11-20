A 16-year-old Delhi student died by suicide, leaving a note blaming teachers for harassment. He urged action against them. The FIR notes parents' prior complaints were ignored. Protests erupted outside the school following his death.

The 16-year-old Class 10 student, who died allegedly by suicide at the Rajendra Place Metro Station in New Delhi, called for action against his school teachers in his suicide note. The student mentioned in the suicide note that the teachers forced him to take such a step.

Suicide Note Blames Teachers

The suicide note recovered from his school bag read, "I am very sorry I did this, but the school staff said so much that I had to do it. If any of my body (organs) works or is in condition to work, please donate it to someone who really needs it. My parents did a lot; I am sorry I couldn't give them anything. I'm sorry, brother, I was rude. I'm sorry, mother, I broke your heart so many times, now I will break it for the last time."

"The school teachers are still there. What can I say to them? My last wish is that action be taken against them so that no other student does what I did... I am sorry, but the teachers did this to me," the note added.

Protests Erupt Outside School

Meanwhile, students and their parents held a protest outside the school over the death of a 16-year-old student.

FIR Details Parents' Allegations of Harassment

According to the FIR, the boy's father alleged that his son was under severe mental stress due to continuous harassment by several teachers of the school.

The student had complained to his parents about the teachers' behaviour, but their pleas for help were ignored.

On November 18, while his father was away, the Class 10 student left for school, leaving behind a devastating legacy of pain.

The parents said they had made several verbal complaints to the teachers and the principal, but the alleged harassment continued.

The FIR noted that he allegedly jumped from Platform No. 2 of Rajendra Place Metro Station.

Police recovered his school bag from the metro station, which contained a suicide note.

The FIR reproduced the contents, where he apologised to his family and wrote that the school teachers had caused him deep distress.

He requested that action be taken so that no other child suffers like him.

He also mentioned donating his organs, apologised to his parents and brother, and reiterated that teachers were responsible for what happened.

The FIR stated that the student had frequently complained about the behaviour of certain teachers.

The boy told his parents that some teachers scolded, insulted, and mentally tormented him over minor issues.

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)