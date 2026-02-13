An alert electronics shop employee in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar saved a 20-year-old woman who jumped from a hotel window. The man stacked empty cartons below the window, which cushioned her fall and prevented any life-threatening injuries.

Quick-thinking employee saves woman who jumped from hotel window

An employee of an electronics shop saved a 20-year-old woman after she jumped from a hotel window in the Vishwas Nagar area of East Delhi on Friday afternoon.

According to Delhi Police, the incident was reported around 1 pm at Santosh Residency Hotel under the Farsh Bazar police station area.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had checked into the hotel earlier in the day with a 22-year-old man. Police said an argument broke out between the two inside the room. During the altercation, the woman allegedly jumped from the hotel window.

'Sensed that she might jump'

An employee working at an electronics shop on the ground floor of the same building noticed her standing near the window. The staff member, identified as Ashish, said he sensed that she might jump.

Speaking to ANI, Ashish said, "I looked up and saw her at the window, looking like she was about to jump." He immediately began placing empty cartons of large appliances, including refrigerator and washing machine boxes, beneath the window. When the woman fell, the stacked cardboard boxes absorbed much of the impact.

According to the initial medical assessment, she lost consciousness after the fall but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

In an official statement, Delhi Police said, "A PCR call was received at PS Farsh Bazar regarding a girl jumping off Hotel Santosh Residency. It was found that a 20-year-old girl and a 22-year-old boy had checked in and had a quarrel. An enquiry is being conducted for appropriate police action."

