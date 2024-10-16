Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest

In a chilling incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi's Anand Vihar area following a heated altercation with his friend over a mere Rs 400 meant for liquor.

In a chilling incident from Delhi's Shahdara district, a man was allegedly beaten to death in the Anand Vihar area following a heated altercation with his friend over a mere Rs 400 meant for liquor. The victim has been identified as Nirala.

Ankit, the accused in this horrifying crime, reportedly launched a brutal attack on Nirala, using a brick. The vicious assault left Nirala unconscious at the scene, and he succumbed to his grievous injuries shortly thereafter.

In a desperate bid to cover his crime, Ankit checked himself into a de-addiction center, hoping to elude authorities. However, his plan unraveled after a painstaking police investigation, which included combing through more than 150 CCTV videos. This meticulous probe eventually led to his arrest at the very center he sought refuge in.

Ankit later confessed to the crime, revealing that he used the stolen Rs 400 to buy more alcohol. “He admitted to the crime without hesitation,” a police officer said.

