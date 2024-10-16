Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest

    In a chilling incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi's Anand Vihar area following a heated altercation with his friend over a mere Rs 400 meant for liquor. 

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 6:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

    In a chilling incident from Delhi's Shahdara district, a man was allegedly beaten to death in the Anand Vihar area following a heated altercation with his friend over a mere Rs 400 meant for liquor. The victim has been identified as Nirala.

    Ankit, the accused in this horrifying crime, reportedly launched a brutal attack on Nirala, using a brick. The vicious assault left Nirala unconscious at the scene, and he succumbed to his grievous injuries shortly thereafter.

    Also read: Delhi SHOCKER! 2 teens shoot doctor dead after being treated at hospital; reports

    In a desperate bid to cover his crime, Ankit checked himself into a de-addiction center, hoping to elude authorities. However, his plan unraveled after a painstaking police investigation, which included combing through more than 150 CCTV videos. This meticulous probe eventually led to his arrest at the very center he sought refuge in.

    Ankit later confessed to the crime, revealing that he used the stolen Rs 400 to buy more alcohol. “He admitted to the crime without hesitation,” a police officer said.

    Also read: SHOCKER! Drunk men in car mows down, drags and kills Delhi cop

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions shk

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports gcw

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports

    Who was Sukha Duneke? How Canada is using routine NIA post to link India to goon's killing in Winnipeg shk

    Who was Sukha Duneke? How Canada is using routine NIA post to link India to goon's killing in Winnipeg

    Yogi adityanath lauds PM Modi leadership in agriculture welcomes msp increase

    Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi’s leadership in agriculture, welcomes MSP increase

    Marking begins at Deepotsav venues in Ayodhya, Yogi govt to also begin beautification of key routes dmn

    Marking begins at Deepotsav venues in Ayodhya, Yogi govt to also begin beautification of key routes

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions shk

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions

    cricket Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 2: England stumble After strong Start scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: England stumble After strong Start

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports gcw

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports

    Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe gcw

    Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe

    Side effects of consuming 4-5 cups of coffee every day RTM

    Side effects of consuming 4-5 cups of coffee every day

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon