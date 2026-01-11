Delhi woke to a windy, chilly Sunday at 6.6°C with smog. Air quality improved slightly to the 'poor' category with an AQI of 298. However, many locations continued to record 'very poor' air, with Nehru Nagar having the highest at 359.

Sunday Morning Conditions

The national capital woke up to a windy and chilly Sunday morning, with the temperature recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius and a thin layer of smog affecting visibility across several areas. Air quality showed some improvement, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) falling to the 'poor' category from the 'very poor' category. The city's average AQI stood at 298, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, several locations in Delhi continued to record AQI levels above 300. Nehru Nagar reported the highest pollution level at 359, followed by Jahangirpuri at 347, Anand Vihar at 339 and RK Puram at 336. Patparganj recorded an AQI of 315, Wazirpur 327, Vivek Vihar 317, Siri Fort 334, Rohini 320, Okhla Phase 2 333, Chandni Chowk 334 and Dwarka Sector 8 308, as per CPCB data till 7 am.

A Look Back at Saturday

Earlier on Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 5.4 degrees Celsius as cold conditions continued, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rain also lashed parts of the city. A thick layer of smog blanketed several areas on Saturday, while air quality remained in the 'very poor' category across the capital. The overall AQI surged to 361, with many locations exceeding the 300 mark.

Nehru Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 426, followed by Dwarka Sector 8 at 402 and RK Puram at 390. Patparganj reported an AQI of 400, Chandni Chowk 398, ITO 361 and the area near IGI Airport 326.

Friday's Cold Conditions

On Friday, cold conditions prevailed, with the temperature dropping to around 5 degrees Celsius. Air quality ranged from 'poor' to 'very poor', while smog reduced visibility in many parts of the city.

Several areas witnessed a sharp decline in air quality on Friday. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 385. Other locations with high AQI levels included Chandni Chowk at 335, Jahangirpuri at 340, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 354, ITO at 307, Feroz Shah Road at 307, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range at 360, Dwarka Sector 8 at 346, Ashok Vihar at 328 and Nehru Nagar at 392.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)