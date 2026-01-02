Delhi recorded its lowest PM2.5 and PM10 levels in 2025, a drop from 2024, announced Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Following the improved air quality, the CAQM has revoked Stage-III GRAP restrictions in the NCR.

Delhi Govt Hails Improved Air Quality in 2025

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday shared the Air Quality Index figures for the national capital for 2025, stating that both particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 reached their lowest levels compared to 2024. In a post on X, Sirsa said, "2025 became the year of change for Delhi's air. Both PM2.5 and PM10 reached their lowest levels so far. Compared to 2024, the average PM2.5 level in 2025 dropped from 104 to 97, while PM10 also recorded a notable improvement, falling from 212 to 198. These figures are a victory for our government's policy and intent." Additionally, he lauded Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and her leadership for taking effective action against pollution.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He noted that scientifically backed planning played a huge role in their fight against dangerous levels of pollution. "With scientific planning alongside on-the-ground rigour--from dust control to vehicle pollution, strict action on industries, and waste management--work happened on every front, and today its results are crystal clear.", he concluded his post.

CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-III Restrictions

The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday also revoked Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR), citing a significant improvement in air quality. According to the data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 380 on Thursday, improved to 236 by 4 pm on January 2, indicating a consistent decline. In view of the improvement, the CAQM Sub-Committee decided to lift all measures under Stage III, effective immediately.

GRAP Stages I and II Remain in Force

However, actions prescribed under GRAP Stages I and II will continue to remain in force across the NCR to prevent further deterioration in air quality. As per the official order, GRAP-I and II will continue in view of the winter season when weather conditions are not favourable, and to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP-I & II strictly.

They added that IMD/IITM predicts that the AQI will remain in the poor to very poor category in the coming days, and the Sub-Committee will keep a close watch on the air quality situation and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decisions, depending on the Air Quality in Delhi. (ANI)