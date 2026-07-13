Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra alleged the 2020 northeast Delhi riots were a 'premeditated conspiracy' following the conviction of ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma, claiming it was a planned plot against Hindus.

Delhi Minister for Law and Justice Kapil Mishra on Monday alleged that the 2020 northeast Delhi riots were a "premeditated conspiracy" following the conviction of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others by a Delhi court in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.

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'Plot to Commit Genocide Against Hindus'

Speaking to ANI, Mishra claimed the court's decision had established that the riots were part of a planned conspiracy. "Today it has been proven that the 2020 riots were a premeditated conspiracy, a planned plot to commit genocide against Hindus. Tahir Hussain and his associates, whether Aam Aadmi Party leaders or individuals like Umar Khalid, were all involved. The plan began with blocking the roads, followed by a conspiracy to surround and kill the Hindu community residing there; a conspiracy they actually executed," Mishra alleged.

He further referred to the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the riots. "A vast number of people were killed. Among them was the innocent young man Ankit Sharma, an IB officer, who was repeatedly stabbed and whose body was subsequently dumped into a drain," he alleged.

Allegations Against AAP Leadership

Mishra also levelled allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party leadership. "Leaders like Sisodia and Kejriwal supported those who blocked Delhi's roads. Kejriwal and members of the Aam Aadmi Party have blood on their hands regarding this murder," he said.

Court Convicts Tahir Hussain

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Monday convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Tahir Hussain broke down in the court after hearing the judgement.

Ankit Sharma was murdered during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020. His body was recovered from a drain. Former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain and 10 others are accused in this case. (ANI)