Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has launched 'Dust Portal 2.0', an AI-powered platform by the DPCC. It will use AI, GIS, and real-time sensors to monitor dust control measures at construction sites, aiming to reduce air pollution in the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the AI-powered 'Dust Portal 2.0' - the Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment web portal and mobile application. Developed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the advanced digital platform will use artificial intelligence to monitor dust control measures at construction and demolition sites in real time. It will also enable project proponents to carry out self-assessment while strengthening data-driven monitoring and enforcement.

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According to a press release, "Delhi Environment Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials from the concerned departments were also present on the occasion. A live demonstration of Dust Portal 2.0 showcased how AI can make the monitoring system more efficient, accurate and effective."

A Smart Administrative System

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Delhi's fight against air pollution would not rely only on stricter regulations but also on modern and smart administrative systems. She said Dust Portal 2.0 would bring a significant change in the way dust pollution at construction sites is monitored and managed.

The Chief Minister said the government is using AI and digital technology to simplify the compliance process, make monitoring more effective and enforcement more transparent. The platform will ensure that every construction agency becomes an active partner in building a cleaner and pollution-free Delhi.

She added that work is also underway to make the challan process completely digital so that notices and challans can be issued directly through the portal, eliminating the possibility of irregularities or inconvenience. CM Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Government remains committed to promoting innovation and technology-based solutions for environmental protection.

The government's goal, she said, is to make Delhi one of the world's cleanest, greenest and most environmentally responsible capitals. She added that every technological initiative that strengthens accountability, transparency and public participation will take the city closer to that goal.

Key Features and Technology

According to Delhi Government data, dust generated from roads, soil and construction activities is one of the major contributors to air pollution in the capital. It accounts for nearly 27 per cent of total air pollution during summer and around 15 per cent during winter. Dust also contributes 66 per cent of PM10 emissions and nearly 38 per cent of PM2.5 emissions. Dust Portal 2.0 has been developed to address this challenge more effectively.

Dust Portal 2.0 incorporates advanced technologies such as GIS mapping, live 360-degree PTZ cameras, PM10 and PM2.5 sensors, real-time analytics and AI-based monitoring. The portal will accurately map construction sites and automatically assess five key dust control parameters, making monitoring more objective, transparent and uniform.

It will also identify the nearest Air Quality Monitoring Station (AQMS) to each construction site and analyse site-level data. As pollution levels rise, the system will automatically issue Yellow, Orange and Red alerts, enabling the concerned agencies to take timely action. The portal will also facilitate the automatic issuance of compliance certificates and enforcement notices in cases of violations, reducing paperwork and speeding up action.

In addition, it offers comprehensive dashboards for district-wise monitoring, pollution trends and hotspot analysis, helping the government and concerned departments make data-driven decisions. Dust Portal 2.0 has also been developed as an Android and iOS mobile application, enabling DPCC officials, urban local bodies and project proponents to monitor compliance from anywhere.

With live camera feeds, sensor data and AI-based analysis, the platform will further strengthen transparency and accountability. Dust Portal 2.0 will provide a single platform to monitor all registered construction sites across Delhi. It will bring together information on ongoing and completed projects, audit reports, sensor data and compliance-related details in one place. This will make monitoring of construction activities easier, improve data management and help ensure compliance with environmental standards.

Minister on AI-Based Monitoring

The integrated digital platform will play an important role in making Delhi cleaner and pollution-free. The Delhi Government is working on multiple fronts to reduce air pollution. This includes enforcing stricter rules for construction activities, expanding green cover, promoting clean technologies, adopting scientific methods of pollution monitoring, encouraging public participation and improving coordination among various departments. Dust Portal 2.0 will further strengthen these efforts and play an important role in moving Delhi towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future.

Environment Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that dust generated from construction and demolition activities is one of the major sources of air pollution in Delhi. For the first time, all construction sites measuring 500 square yards or more will be monitored using AI through Dust Portal 2.0.

The advanced system will ensure effective monitoring of dust control measures through 360-degree cameras, sensors, GIS and real-time data. Until now, monitoring of construction sites largely depended on manual processes, which had several shortcomings. The new AI-based system will enable real-time monitoring of compliance, issue immediate alerts in case of violations and ensure strict action against repeat offenders. This will make the entire process more transparent, accountable and effective.

The Environment Minister said Dust Portal 2.0 has been under continuous development for the past year under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. By integrating AI, real-time reporting and digital verification, the portal will set a new benchmark for dust pollution control and further strengthen the environmental enforcement system.

He said the Delhi Government is continuously working on several environmental initiatives, including the new EV Policy, strengthening public transport, the mega plantation drive of 70 lakh saplings and other green initiatives. He expressed confidence that Dust Portal 2.0 would prove to be a significant and far-reaching step towards making Delhi a cleaner, healthier and pollution-free capital. (ANI)

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