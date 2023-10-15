Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad

    This recurrent seismic activity has led to concerns, as earlier this month, Delhi-NCR and various parts of northern India felt strong tremors after Nepal experienced four earthquakes on October 3, the most significant of which measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale.

    Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday (October 15) experienced strong tremors, marking the second such event this month. The estimated magnitude of the earthquake that rattled Delhi and its neighboring areas on Sunday was 3.1. The seismic activity occurred at 4:08 pm, with its epicenter located in Haryana's Faridabad at a depth of 10 kilometers.

    It should be noted that Sunday's earthquake was notably weaker than the recent earthquake of magnitude 6.2, which originated in Nepal at a depth of 5 kilometers.

    The jolts on October 3 were significant enough to rattle buildings and trigger evacuation responses in many areas of northern India. Seismic experts have been vigilant as India lies in a seismically active zone, making it prone to earthquakes.

    Residents and authorities in the region are urged to remain cautious and prepared for future seismic events as monitoring and preparedness are essential in earthquake-prone areas. The recent tremors serve as a reminder of the importance of earthquake readiness to mitigate potential risks and damages.

