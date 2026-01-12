New Delhi is gripped by an intense cold spell, with Ayanagar recording the lowest temperature at 2.9°C. Cold wave conditions persist, with Palam hitting 3.0°C. The city's air quality is 'poor' with an AQI of 293, and fog blankets several areas.

New Delhi reeled under an intense cold spell as temperatures dipped sharply across the national capital, with Ayanagar recording the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Several parts of the city witnessed cold wave conditions on Sunday night, with minimum temperatures plunging close to the three-degree mark. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 3.0 degrees Celsius, its lowest in several years. IMD data suggests that similar cold conditions are likely to persist through the day. At Safdarjung, the minimum temperature was 4.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday night and is expected to drop further to around 3 degrees Celsius tonight. The Ridge station recorded a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature there reached 18.8 degrees Celsius.

Air Quality Remains in 'Poor' Category

Furthermore, air pollution levels remained a concern. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 293, falling under the 'poor' category as of 7 am on Monday. This marked a slight rise compared to Saturday's AQI reading of 291. As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Persistent Cold Conditions and Republic Day Rehearsals

A thin layer of fog blanketed areas such as Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan during the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, cold conditions have persisted over the past few days. The capital woke up to a windy and chilly Sunday morning, with temperatures around 6.6 degrees Celsius in the early hours. A thin layer of smog reduced visibility across several areas, adding to the discomfort faced by residents.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature dipped to 5.4 degrees Celsius, with rainfall reported in parts of the city.

On Friday, minimum temperatures hovered around 5 degrees Celsius as cold weather continued to grip the capital.

Meanwhile, rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are underway on Kartavya Path amid harsh winter conditions. (ANI)