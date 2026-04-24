The accused in the South Delhi rape and murder case, Rahul Meena, reportedly attempted to use the victim's fingerprint to unlock a biometric safe after the attack. After failing, he allegedly broke into the locker with a screwdriver, stealing cash and jewellery from the home of the 22-year-old IIT graduate.

The accused in the rape and murder case in South Delhi reportedly tried to use the victim's fingerprint to unlock a biometric locker after attacking her. The accused, Rahul Meena, carried the unconscious 22-year-old victim from a rooftop study room to a lower floor of her home in order to get to the safe. Meena admitted under questioning that he took the unconscious victim into the room containing the locker and attempted to open it with her blood-stained finger. However, the biometric system failed to recognise the fingerprint, possibly due to blood on her hand or lack of circulation, the report quoted police sources as saying.

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According to the complaint, the accused reportedly used a screwdriver to break into the locker after failing to do so through biometric verification. As per India Today report, after that, he took jewels and cash from the property and put them in a bag that was discovered inside.

According to news agency PTI, cash amounting to approximately Rs 2 lakh was missing from the house. Investigators believe the accused was aware of the house layout and the location of valuables, given his prior employment with the family.

What Do We Know About The Case So Far?

The victim, a 22-year-old IIT graduate and daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was alone at her residence in southeast Delhi’s Kailash Hills when the incident occurred.

Around 8 am, her parents returned from their trip to the gym to discover her unconscious. After being transported to a local hospital, she was pronounced dead. According to PTI, preliminary investigations indicate that the woman was sexually molested before being strangled with a cell phone charging wire. Additionally, police reported that after she fought the attack, she was struck with a stick, resulting in blunt force wounds.

CCTV footage showed the accused entering the house around 6.49 am and leaving at approximately 7.20 am, during which the crime is believed to have been committed.

Using a spare key that he was familiar with from his employment as a domestic helper, the accused entered the residence. About a month and a half ago, the family fired him due to concerns about his behaviour. Meena allegedly changed his clothing inside the residence to evade detection after the incident. According to CCTV evidence, he entered wearing dark-coloured trousers and left with a rucksack in a different pair.