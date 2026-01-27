Delhi-NCR received drizzle and light rain, providing marginal relief from pollution. Earlier on Friday, a rain shower improved the Air Quality Index to 242. The IMD has forecast temperature changes and foggy conditions for the coming days.

Delhi-NCR received drizzle and light rainfall since Tuesday morning. The city has been witnessing rainfall for the past several hours. People were seen carryng umbrellas as the rain continued. The sudden change in the weather and the unexpected rain provided marginal relief for citizens from pollution.

Earlier on Friday Janaury 24, the air quality in the national capital showed significant imporvement after the city witnessed a rain shower. The city recorded the Air quality index at 242. After Friday's rain, the national capital and surrounding areas woke up to a thick layer of fog, with dense fog gripping parts of Delhi-NCR.

IMD Forecasts Temperature Drop, Fog

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR previously had generally cloudy skies, moderate morning fog, and strong surface winds (10-20 kmph). It was expected that a 5-6°C drop in minimum temperatures would occur over the next three days, followed by a rise thereafter. Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) during the next 3 days (afterJanuary 24), above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) on 27 & 29.

Temperature was expected to be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) on 23 and 24 January 2026. Partly cloudy skies on 25 & 26 January 2026, and generally cloudy skies on 23, 24, 27, and 29, with shallow to moderate fog likely during the morning hours for the next 06 days.

GRAP Stage III Revoked Amid Improved Air Quality

A day earlier, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, on January 22, in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.

AQI Classification

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

