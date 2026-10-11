A viral video from Delhi's Connaught Place shows a detained protester escaping while a police officer chased other demonstrators during the CJP protest.

A police officer chasing protesters at Delhi's Connaught Place may have taken his eyes off one detainee for a moment too long. As he ran after other demonstrators, the man he had caught earlier broke free and made a dash for it.

The incident took place on October 10 during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, which demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The video was captured by Lallantop and has since gone viral, with social media users calling the sequence a moment made for memes.

In the footage, a police officer detains one protester before moving to chase others. While his attention is fixed on the fleeing demonstrators, the first detainee manages to break free and run away. The brief lapse left many viewers amused.

The protest saw demonstrators gather at Connaught Place before Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel moved in to remove them. Security was heightened across the national capital, with more than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed for the second consecutive day on Sunday as the demonstrations continued.

The protest was directed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the CJP calling for his resignation. Detentions and the dispersal of protesters formed part of the security response as authorities sought to manage the gatherings.

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The Supreme Court has issued key directions during the hearing related to the CJP protests in Delhi. The court stressed that peaceful, unarmed demonstrations cannot be restricted without valid grounds and that people cannot be detained outside due process of law.

It also said restrictions on internet services, metro and train operations, and road movement should not be imposed unless specifically required to maintain public order. The court further directed that Section 163 restrictions outside court premises be lifted immediately and said lawyers and journalists must not be prevented from carrying out their duties.

The directions came amid growing scrutiny of the security measures imposed during the protests. Authorities had deployed heavy forces across the capital, and the detention of demonstrators drew criticism from various quarters.

The viral video added a lighter note to an otherwise tense situation, with users sharing jokes and memes about the officer's momentary lapse.

The Supreme Court's observations are expected to shape how future protests are handled in the capital.