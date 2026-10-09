Indian Railways has cancelled multiple trains to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin on Oct 10 due to a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party. The decision is a precautionary measure against anticipated road congestion and for passenger safety.

Indian Railways has decided to cancel Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, citing anticipated severe road congestion in the areas around the stations due to a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, according to sources.

All Mail and Express trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9 and scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 will be cancelled at their source stations. The decision was taken in view of intelligence inputs and traffic advisories indicating severe road congestion around the two railway stations during the period. Sources said the precautionary measure was aimed at ensuring passenger safety and preventing inconvenience due to traffic congestion.

Mumbai-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Also Cancelled

Separately, West Central Railway's Bhopal division announced the cancellation of train number 22221 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on October 9 due to operational reasons. In a notice, the railway administration said the train had been cancelled from its originating station. Passengers scheduled to board the train from Bhopal were advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use official railway information and enquiry services for updates. The railway administration expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

Police Deny Protest Permission, Heighten Security

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has heightened vigilance at several borders of the national capital ahead of the protest scheduled for October 10. Security has been stepped up at the Ghazipur, Chilla, Tikri, Singhu, Gurugram, Kapashera, Loni and Badarpur borders, with police keeping a close watch on movement in these areas. This comes ahead of the CJP-proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged "vote theft".

Violation of Rules Cited for Rejection

However, Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), citing short notice, past non-compliance with directions and concerns related to public safety, law and order and traffic regulation. Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Nupur Prasad said an application was received in the New Delhi district on October 7 from Saurabh Das, co-convener of CJP, informing the police about the proposed protest.

"We have received an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convener of Cockroach Janta Party. The application is regarding an intimation for a protest on 10th October at Jantar Mantar. The protest was regarding the accountability of the CEC. This intimation was considered, and it was found that the intimation was given in a very short span of time, whereas as per the prescribed guideline, the intimation has to be received 10 days prior to the protest that is planned. Further, it is also important to mention that on an earlier occasion, when the Cockroach Janta Party was given permission to hold a protest there, they did not follow the lawful directions and did not follow their own undertakings given at that point in time. Therefore, because of not following the legal directions, their own undertaking, and the prevalent law and order situation, and to maintain public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, this time the permission is rejected; it is not approved," the Jt CP said.

"It is important to mention that in the New Delhi area, Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) is in operation, under which, to maintain public order and safety, a reasonable preventive restriction is in place. It is further important to mention that if anybody violates the provisions of Section 163 of the BNSS, then proper legal action will be taken against them," she added. (ANI)