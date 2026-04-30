The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Gulzar, a proclaimed offender wanted since 2024 for a horrific gang assault on a minor. Gulzar and his associates had brutally assaulted the boy. He was tracked and arrested from Palam Village.

The Northern Delhi Range (NDR) of the Crime Branch has arrested a "proclaimed offender" wanted for a horrific gang assault on a minor, a release said. The accused, Gulzar (30), alias Sonu, had been evading capture since 2024. The arrest stems from a chilling incident on October 5, 2024. According to police, Gulzar and three associates Ajay, Neeraj, and Kamal subjected a minor boy to brutal physical and sexual assault. Gulzar allegedly held the victim at gunpoint while the others used blades to inflict injuries on the boy's head, stomach, and back. The victim was left unconscious before being rescued by a local resident. While his three accomplices were apprehended earlier, Gulzar remained on the run and was officially declared a proclaimed offender by the court in December 2025, it added.

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Investigation and Capture

A specialized team, supervised by ACP Umesh Barthwal, tracked Gulzar through technical surveillance and local intelligence. Acting on a tip-off, officers laid a trap in Palam Village on April 29, successfully taking him into custody. Gulzar, a local barber, confessed to the crime during interrogation, admitting he frequently changed hideouts to dodge the law. He now faces severe charges under Section 6 of the POCSO Act (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault), which carries a minimum sentence of 20 years and can extend to life imprisonment or death. Further legal proceedings are currently underway.

Murder Accused Apprehended in Separate Case

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has apprehended a man wanted in a murder case after a brief encounter near Prembari Pul in North-West Delhi, officials said.The accused, identified as Suraj alias Kana, allegedly opened fire at the police team during the operation. (ANI)